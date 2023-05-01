Celebrating with cake, quiche and curry for King Charles III's coronation

1/8 In Bali's traditional kecak dance, which narrates tales from the Ramayana, Ravan is dressed in black and red, bringin an edgy darkness to the character with jerky hand gestures and fierce facial expressions (Anita Rao Kashi)

2/8 The Pura Luhur Uluwatu temple’s ceremonial split gate with its elaborate contours looks out on to the Indian Ocean. (Anita Rao Kashi)

3/8 The temple is a fascinating amalgamation of Indonesian and Hindu elements and traditions going back to the 11th century, (Anita Rao Kashi)

4/8 The character of Hanuman is dressed in white and is a fount of antics. He skips, jumps and skitters up and down the steps amidst the audience, evoking laughter. He is especially a hit with little children. (Anita Rao Kashi)

5/8 The Pura Luhur Uluwatu temple stands on a cliff at the south-western tip of the island looking out to the expanse of the Indian Ocean. The temple is dedicated to Sang Hyang Widhi Wasa, in his manifestation of Rudra, a cosmic force and the supreme god in Balinese Hinduism. (Anita Rao Kashi)

6/8 The performers are framed by the diffused light of the sinking sun that suffuses the cloudy sky and horizon. It all feels surreal. (Anita Rao Kashi)

7/8 Using flowing, sinuous hand movements and elaborate facial expressions, the dancers depict characters from the Ramayana—Ram, Sita, Lakshman. (Anita Rao Kashi)