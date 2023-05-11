Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is a disco spectacle

Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister, right, cuts cake next to Dr. Jill Biden, US first lady, left, during a Coronation Big Lunch event in Downing Street in London, UK, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Andy Rain/EPA/Bloomberg)

Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister, right, cuts cake next to Dr. Jill Biden, US first lady, left, during a Coronation Big Lunch event in Downing Street in London, UK, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Andy Rain/EPA/Bloomberg)

4/5