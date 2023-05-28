Summer retreats in the desert

This image shows a Daiquiri cocktail. The basic Daiquiri is a model of simplicity and balance. Variations date to at least the late 1880s, but it was during the early 1900s in Havana that the drink became the icon of white rum, lime juice and sugar we know today. (Callum Duffy via AP) (AP)

This image shows a Rum Old Fashioned cocktail. The Rum Old Fashioned is a warm weather take on the classic. Just substitute 2½ ounces white rum and ½ ounce aged rum for the bourbon in the classic Old Fashioned. (Callum Duffy via AP) (AP)

This image shows a Poker Cocktail. The Poker Cocktail is rum’s answer to the Manhattan, just substitute 2 ounces white rum for the rye, increase the sweet vermouth to 1 ounce and replace the cherry with ¼ ounce agave or simple syrup. (Callum Duffy via AP) (AP)

This image shows an Old Fashioned cocktail. The Old Fashioned began life at least 150 years ago as little more than whiskey with a sugar cube and cocktail bitters, sometimes a splash of water. This is the drink for people who like whiskey and like it strong. (Callum Duffy via AP) (AP)

