Summer retreats in the desert

Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 26, 2023 Red Bull's Sergio Perez during practice. (REUTERS)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One first practice session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Friday, May 26, 2023. The Formula One race will be held on Sunday. (AP)
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 26, 2023 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice. (REUTERS)
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain pulls onto the track during the Formula One first practice session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Friday, May 26, 2023. (AP)
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton enters his car in the pits during the first practice session of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco street circuit in Monaco, on May 26, 2023. (AFP)
Formula One F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Haas' Kevin Magnussen during practice. (REUTERS)
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during practice on Friday. (REUTERS)
Dua Lipa's Versace collection makes it debut at Cannes
The Grammy award-winning artist's collection for the fashion label is bright, fun and glamourous
The ‘La Vacanza’ (Italian for ‘vacation’) includes perfectly cut tailoring and evening gowns, bikinis and terry cotton beachwear
‘La Vacanza ranges from metallic miniskirts and sexy bikinis, to butterfly rings and printed pieces inspired by the Versace SS ’95 collection,’ says Dua Lipa in the press note.
‘I love the summer and for me this collection celebrates the very best of that time of year. Gorgeous colors, fun prints, and light silhouettes. Dua loves fashion, I love music,’ says Donatella Versace, in the note. This collection marks the first time the fashion house has opened up the design process to a collaborator in this way.
More than half of the world's largest lakes are drying up: study
According to a new study, more than half of the world's largest lakes and reservoirs are dwindling and placing humanity's future water security at risk
(FILES) Aerial view of a boat stranded in the dried bed of Alhajuela Lake during the summer drought, in the Colon province, 50 km north of Panama City, on April 21, 2023. (AFP)
(FILES) Water depth indicators sit on dry land at Pykes Creek Reservoir in Ballan, Australia, some 60 kilometers west of Melbourne on November 14, 2006. More than half of the world's largest lakes and reservoirs are dwindling and placing humanity's future water security at risk, with climate change and unsustainable consumption the main culprits, according to a study by University of Colorado Boulder researchers. (AFP)
A dry cracked bed surrounds the artificial Vernago lake, in Vernago, near the Val Senales glacier, northern Italy, Monday, April 17, 2023. (AP)
These photos provided by NASA Earth Observatory shows the Aral Sea is visible on Aug. 25, 2000, left, and on Aug. 21, 2018 between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. (NASA Earth Observatory via AP)
(FILES) A lone flipper sits on a dried boat dock sitting at the bottom of the Stuart Fork arm of Trinity Lake during an ongoing drought in Trinity Center, California, on October 15, 2022. (AFP)
FILE - A man stands on a hill overlooking a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with its stern buried in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Jan. 27, 2023, near Boulder City, Nev. (AP)
(FILES) The receding reservoir waters behind the Sidi Salem dam, the largest embankment dam in Tunisia, northwest of Testour in the country's north, on April 6, 2023. (AFP)
Old-school glamour shines at Cannes
From Johnny Depp to Helen Mirren, celebrities kept their attire simple, chic and lots of fun
Djibril Djimo; and Johnny Depp (right) during the premiere of the film 'Jeanne du Barry' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on 16 May (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Guan Xiaotong chose Valentino for her first day at Cannes (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Helen Mirren matched her hair to her Del Core gown at Cannes on 16 May (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Alessandra Ambrosio's hooded Elie Saab gown made quite a statement (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Esha Gupta in a Nicolas Jebran ensemble at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film 'Jeanne du Barry' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on 16 May (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
A brief history of five classic cocktails
From Daiquiri to Old Fashioned, here's a quick look at the composition and history of classic drinks
This combination of photos show, from left, Daiquiri cocktail, a Manhattan, an Old Fashioned, a Poker cocktail and a Rum Old Fashioned cocktail. (Callum Duffy via AP) (AP)
This image shows a Daiquiri cocktail. The basic Daiquiri is a model of simplicity and balance. Variations date to at least the late 1880s, but it was during the early 1900s in Havana that the drink became the icon of white rum, lime juice and sugar we know today. (Callum Duffy via AP) (AP)
This image shows a Rum Old Fashioned cocktail. The Rum Old Fashioned is a warm weather take on the classic. Just substitute 2½ ounces white rum and ½ ounce aged rum for the bourbon in the classic Old Fashioned. (Callum Duffy via AP) (AP)
This image shows a Poker Cocktail. The Poker Cocktail is rum’s answer to the Manhattan, just substitute 2 ounces white rum for the rye, increase the sweet vermouth to 1 ounce and replace the cherry with ¼ ounce agave or simple syrup. (Callum Duffy via AP) (AP)
This image shows an Old Fashioned cocktail. The Old Fashioned began life at least 150 years ago as little more than whiskey with a sugar cube and cocktail bitters, sometimes a splash of water. This is the drink for people who like whiskey and like it strong. (Callum Duffy via AP) (AP)
This image shows a Manhattan cocktail. There are numerous origin stories for the Manhattan, but all of them place its birth in the late 1800s and in the New York City borough for which it is named. From the start, it has been a simple mix of rye, sweet vermouth and bitters. Somewhere along the line, the maraschino cherry became a must-have, taking the place of the simple syrup sometimes added. (Callum Duffy via AP) (AP)