Inside a Roman bakery that sells bread to the pope

Arrigoni bakery in Rome has made bread for popes for generations. The bakery, called the Panificio Arrigoni in Italian, is located 5 minutes away from St. Peter's Square in Vatican City. However, due to increasingly expensive energy prices and dwindling local customers, the bakery will be closing its doors on 8 July. (Andreas Solaro, AFP)
The bakery was started by current owner Angelo Arrigoni's father in 1930 during Pope Pius XI's reign. At the time of opening the bakery, the pope was terrified of being poisoned and so, the bread was hand-delivered in a locked chest and was monitored closely by members of the Roman Catholic Church before being presented to the pope. (Andreas Solaro, AFP)
Arrigoni recalled the bread choices of different popes when talking to Agence France-Presse (AFP) in an article published on Friday, and stated that, when asked what type of bread he prefers, Pope John Paul II said he wanted to eat bread his workers ate. Therefore, for the duration of his papacy, the bakery delivered rosetta rolls and ciriola, which are classic Italian loaves of bread, to the Apostolic Palace, home to the pope. (Andreas Solaro, AFP)
In an interview with the Spain-based media group, EFE, Arrigoni explained how different popes enjoyed different types of bread. For example, Pope Pius XII preferred olive oil bread rolls while Pope Benedict XVI preferred unleavened bread. (Andreas Solaro, AFP)
While there were many artisanal restaurants in the past on the same street as this bakery, these shut shop to make way for tourist accommodations which have increased the prices of rent in the area. Therefore, Arrigoni bakery can no longer afford its place near the Vatican, and will close for good on Saturday. (Andreas Solaro, AFP)
