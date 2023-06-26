Inside a food lab offering a plant-based menu

A plate of a plant-based lamb kebab dish was presented during a tasting session this month at the Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM) Innovation Food Lab in Manchester, UK. The company focuses on bringing alternative meat options to its consumers. The innovation lab in Manchester will also help in developing alternatives to dairy and sugar. (Photographer: Mary Turner/Bloomberg)
2/5
The three-course tasting menu featured elements from ADM's alternative foods solutions. The company uses taste modification to create plant-based meat. For example, processed soy bean is mixed with different flavours to replicate the same texture, taste, and protein levels of traditional meat (Photographer: Mary Turner/Bloomberg). (Bloomberg)
3/5
Alongside solutions for alternative meat, the company also makes cocktails that replicate the same taste profile and intensity of higher-proof alcohols with a less concentration of alcohol. The company, therefore, strives to make lower-content alcohol options available to consumers. This cocktail, served at the tasting session, has been made with citrus compounds. (Photographer: Mary Turner/Bloomberg)
4/5
A plant-based cod fillet was also offered to diners at the session. The company, based in Germany, already has centers in 12 different countries across the world, from Europe to South America, that focus on bringing plant-based alternatives to consumers. (Photo Courtesy: FoodBev Media.)
5/5
A plate consisting of a plant-based muffin and a pecan-flavoured oat-based frozen dessert was served at the tasting session. ADM specializes in non-dairy milk, which has been used in the frozen dessert. Furthermore, sugar alternatives were used, which give the same mouthfeel and taste profile as that of sugar. (Photographer: Mary Turner/Bloomberg)
