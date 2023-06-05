advertisement

Home > Photos> Inside the kitchen of a world-class bakery

Inside the kitchen of a world-class bakery

One of America's top bakers, pastry chef Vince Bugtong, was one of the finalists at James Beard Awards this year

By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 05.06.2023  |  01:30 PM IST
Pastry chef Vince Bugtong prepares Yema Cakes, a salted egg cake with almond yogurt and salted egg yolk custard, at Abacá restaurant in San Francisco, (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
1/5
Pastry chef Vince Bugtong prepares Yema Cakes, a salted egg cake with almond yogurt and salted egg yolk custard, at Abacá restaurant in San Francisco, (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (AP)
Pastry chef Vince Bugtong was a semi finalist in the category of Outstanding Pastry Chef and Baker at James Beard Awards 2023 that are considered to be the Oscars of the culinary world. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
2/5
Pastry chef Vince Bugtong was a semi finalist in the category of Outstanding Pastry Chef and Baker at James Beard Awards 2023 that are considered to be the Oscars of the culinary world. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (AP)
Pastry chef Vince Bugtong photographed in his kitchen with his beloved tools. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
3/5
Pastry chef Vince Bugtong photographed in his kitchen with his beloved tools. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (AP)
Pastry chef Vince Bugtong prepares a Crème Brûlée Tart, made of lemon cinnamon custard, strawberry guava jam, macadamia coconut streusel and ube espuma, a purple yam foam, at Abaca restaurant in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
4/5
Pastry chef Vince Bugtong prepares a Crème Brûlée Tart, made of lemon cinnamon custard, strawberry guava jam, macadamia coconut streusel and ube espuma, a purple yam foam, at Abaca restaurant in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (AP)
Pastry chef Vince Bugtong assembles Yema cakes at his bakery. Three Filipino restaurants in three different areas of the U.S. were represented at this year's James Beard Awards, the culinary world's equivalent of the Oscars. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
5/5
Pastry chef Vince Bugtong assembles Yema cakes at his bakery. Three Filipino restaurants in three different areas of the U.S. were represented at this year's James Beard Awards, the culinary world's equivalent of the Oscars. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (AP)

Motorola has recently introduced the next generation of razr smartphones: the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. 
1/5
Motorola has recently introduced the next generation of razr smartphones: the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra.  (Lenovo/Motorola)
According to Lenovo and Motorola, the razr+/razr 40 ultra was built with content creators in mind.
2/5
According to Lenovo and Motorola, the razr+/razr 40 ultra was built with content creators in mind. (Lenovo/Motorola)
With the new razr, users are able to stand the device on its own at multiple angles thanks to a technology called Flex View.
3/5
With the new razr, users are able to stand the device on its own at multiple angles thanks to a technology called Flex View. (Lenovo/Motorola)
The new razr+/razr 40 ultra will come in three interesting colour schemes Viva Magenta, Infinite Black, and Glacier Blue.
4/5
The new razr+/razr 40 ultra will come in three interesting colour schemes Viva Magenta, Infinite Black, and Glacier Blue. (Lenovo/Motorola)
The new razr/razr 40 will come in thee color schemes as well: Sage Green,  a contemporary green tone, Vanilla Cream, a true off white classic and Summer Lilac, which is a mystical purple shade.
5/5
The new razr/razr 40 will come in thee color schemes as well: Sage Green,  a contemporary green tone, Vanilla Cream, a true off white classic and Summer Lilac, which is a mystical purple shade. (Lenovo/Motorola)

Flavanols are a type of flavonoid, plant compounds with a variety of health benefits, found in fruits like berries. There are six primary types of flavonoids, each with health-promoting effects. These are Flavonols, Flavones, Flavan-3-ols, Flavanones, Anthocyanidins and Isoflavones
1/5
Flavanols are a type of flavonoid, plant compounds with a variety of health benefits, found in fruits like berries. There are six primary types of flavonoids, each with health-promoting effects. These are Flavonols, Flavones, Flavan-3-ols, Flavanones, Anthocyanidins and Isoflavones (Pexels)
A large-scale study led by Columbia and Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard researchers found that flavanol intake among older adults tracks with scores on tests designed to detect memory loss due to normal aging and that replenishing these bioactive dietary components in mildly flavanol-deficient adults over age 60 improves performance on these tests. Green, oolong, and black teas all contain high levels of flavanols. 
2/5
A large-scale study led by Columbia and Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard researchers found that flavanol intake among older adults tracks with scores on tests designed to detect memory loss due to normal aging and that replenishing these bioactive dietary components in mildly flavanol-deficient adults over age 60 improves performance on these tests. Green, oolong, and black teas all contain high levels of flavanols.  (Pexels)
The finding also supports the emerging idea that the aging brain requires specific nutrients for optimal health, just as the developing brain requires specific nutrients for proper development. Red wine is a great source of flavanols and in moderation has multiple health benefits, especially with lowering risks of cardiovascular disease. 
3/5
The finding also supports the emerging idea that the aging brain requires specific nutrients for optimal health, just as the developing brain requires specific nutrients for proper development. Red wine is a great source of flavanols and in moderation has multiple health benefits, especially with lowering risks of cardiovascular disease.  (Unsplash)
Additional research, in mice found that flavanols, particularly a bioactive substance in flavanols called epicatechin, improved memory by enhancing the growth of neurons and blood vessels and in the hippocampus. Another great source of flavonols is kale. Kale leaves make an excellent base for salads and can be added to soups and stews to boost their nutritional value. 
4/5
Additional research, in mice found that flavanols, particularly a bioactive substance in flavanols called epicatechin, improved memory by enhancing the growth of neurons and blood vessels and in the hippocampus. Another great source of flavonols is kale. Kale leaves make an excellent base for salads and can be added to soups and stews to boost their nutritional value.  (Unsplash)
In the new study, the Columbia team collaborated with researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital studying the effects of flavanols and multivitamins in COSMOS (COcoa Supplements and Multivitamin Outcomes Study). The current study, COSMOS-Web, was designed to test the impact of flavanols in a much larger group and explore whether flavanol deficiency drives cognitive aging in this area of the brain. 
5/5
In the new study, the Columbia team collaborated with researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital studying the effects of flavanols and multivitamins in COSMOS (COcoa Supplements and Multivitamin Outcomes Study). The current study, COSMOS-Web, was designed to test the impact of flavanols in a much larger group and explore whether flavanol deficiency drives cognitive aging in this area of the brain.  (Pexels)

Zahraa Sayed Ahmed, an entreprenuer who produces rose water and rose flavourings harvests Damascena (Damask) roses. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
1/10
Zahraa Sayed Ahmed, an entreprenuer who produces rose water and rose flavourings harvests Damascena (Damask) roses. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
Zahraa Sayed Ahmed produces a syrup from Damascena (Damask) roses, at her house in the village of Qsarnaba. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
2/10
Zahraa Sayed Ahmed produces a syrup from Damascena (Damask) roses, at her house in the village of Qsarnaba. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
Zahraa Sayed Ahmed produces jam from Damascena (Damask) roses, at her house in the village of Qsarnaba. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
3/10
Zahraa Sayed Ahmed produces jam from Damascena (Damask) roses, at her house in the village of Qsarnaba. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
A worker pours syrup on a tray of traditional rose-infused dessert Kunafa, at a shop in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
4/10
A worker pours syrup on a tray of traditional rose-infused dessert Kunafa, at a shop in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
A worker pours syrup on a bun as she sells traditional dessert Kunafa, at a shop in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
5/10
A worker pours syrup on a bun as she sells traditional dessert Kunafa, at a shop in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
A woman serves a drink made of rose syrup at a house in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
6/10
A woman serves a drink made of rose syrup at a house in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
This picture shows Damascena (Damask) roses that are used for essential oils, sweets and cosmetics, in the village of Qsarnaba in Lebanon. The oil derived from the famed Damask rose --- named after the ancient city of Damascus located just across the mountain range separating Lebanon and Syria -- is a staple of in cuisines of the Middle East and perfumers around the world. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
7/10
This picture shows Damascena (Damask) roses that are used for essential oils, sweets and cosmetics, in the village of Qsarnaba in Lebanon. The oil derived from the famed Damask rose --- named after the ancient city of Damascus located just across the mountain range separating Lebanon and Syria -- is a staple of in cuisines of the Middle East and perfumers around the world. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
Dried Damascena (Damask) rosebuds are used to make herbal tea, at a house in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
8/10
Dried Damascena (Damask) rosebuds are used to make herbal tea, at a house in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
Workers drop their bundles of Damascena (Damask) at a warehouse where they are paid based on their harvest, in the village of Qsarnaba in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
9/10
Workers drop their bundles of Damascena (Damask) at a warehouse where they are paid based on their harvest, in the village of Qsarnaba in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) (AFP)
Zahraa Sayed Ahmed carries Damascena (Damask) rosebuds to produce rose water, syrup, tea and jam, at her house in the village of Qsarnaba. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
10/10
Zahraa Sayed Ahmed carries Damascena (Damask) rosebuds to produce rose water, syrup, tea and jam, at her house in the village of Qsarnaba. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)

Located in a renovated 1921 home, Daspan House (right) offers peace and tranquility, while being the perfect base from which to explore Jodhpur (left).
1/6
Located in a renovated 1921 home, Daspan House (right) offers peace and tranquility, while being the perfect base from which to explore Jodhpur (left). (File photo)
The Johri is a beautiful boutique hotel in a restored haveli in Old Jaipur, and offers a range of experiences. 
2/6
The Johri is a beautiful boutique hotel in a restored haveli in Old Jaipur, and offers a range of experiences.  (File photo)
The grand Narendra Bhawan in Bikaner is known for its curated meal experiences, which give you reason enough to stay indoors all day. 
3/6
The grand Narendra Bhawan in Bikaner is known for its curated meal experiences, which give you reason enough to stay indoors all day.  (File photo)
At the Six Senses spa located in the 14th century Fort Barwara, a range of relaxing massages and spa therapies are on offer during the summer months.
4/6
At the Six Senses spa located in the 14th century Fort Barwara, a range of relaxing massages and spa therapies are on offer during the summer months. (File photo)
Dileep Kothi in Jaipur is another restored family home that is an escape from crowds of tourists
5/6
Dileep Kothi in Jaipur is another restored family home that is an escape from crowds of tourists (File photo)
Enjoy music and dance performances by traditional artists at Suryagarh, Bikaner
6/6
Enjoy music and dance performances by traditional artists at Suryagarh, Bikaner (File photo)

Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 26, 2023 Red Bull's Sergio Perez during practice.
1/7
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 26, 2023 Red Bull's Sergio Perez during practice. (REUTERS)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One first practice session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Friday, May 26, 2023. The Formula One race will be held on Sunday.
2/7
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Formula One first practice session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Friday, May 26, 2023. The Formula One race will be held on Sunday. (AP)
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 26, 2023 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice. 
3/7
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 26, 2023 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice.  (REUTERS)
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain pulls onto the track during the Formula One first practice session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Friday, May 26, 2023.
4/7
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain pulls onto the track during the Formula One first practice session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Friday, May 26, 2023. (AP)
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton enters his car in the pits during the first practice session of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco street circuit in Monaco, on May 26, 2023.
5/7
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton enters his car in the pits during the first practice session of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco street circuit in Monaco, on May 26, 2023. (AFP)
Formula One F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Haas' Kevin Magnussen during practice.
6/7
Formula One F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Haas' Kevin Magnussen during practice. (REUTERS)
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during practice on Friday.
7/7
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during practice on Friday. (REUTERS)

