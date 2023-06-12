A look inside the museum of cosmetics

Istanbul, Turkey: June 8, 2023: A giant replica of the Champions League trophy is seen in Taksim Sqaure ahead of the final on Saturday between Manchester City and Inter Milan. (REUTERS)
Poland's referee Szymon Marciniak and his team takes part in a training session at The Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 9, 2023, ahead of the UEFA Champions League final between Inter Milan and Manchester City. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Members of the public pose for photos at the Yenikapi event area in Istanbul, on June 8, 2023, ahead of the UEFA Champions League final. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)
Pedestrians walk an inflatable model of the UEFA Champions League trophy on Taksim Square in Istanbul. (AFP)
Manchester City fans react with a replica Champions League trophy in the background ahead of the final. (REUTERS/Umit Bektas)
A giant replica of Champions League trophy at Taksim Sqaure, Istanbul, Turkey. (REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan)
A general view of the Ataturk Olympic Stadium ahead of the Champions League final. ( REUTERS/Murad Sezer)
Inside the kitchen of a world-class bakery
One of America's top bakers, pastry chef Vince Bugtong, was one of the finalists at James Beard Awards this year
Pastry chef Vince Bugtong prepares Yema Cakes, a salted egg cake with almond yogurt and salted egg yolk custard, at Abacá restaurant in San Francisco, (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (AP)
Pastry chef Vince Bugtong was a semi finalist in the category of Outstanding Pastry Chef and Baker at James Beard Awards 2023 that are considered to be the Oscars of the culinary world. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (AP)
Pastry chef Vince Bugtong photographed in his kitchen with his beloved tools. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (AP)
Pastry chef Vince Bugtong prepares a Crème Brûlée Tart, made of lemon cinnamon custard, strawberry guava jam, macadamia coconut streusel and ube espuma, a purple yam foam, at Abaca restaurant in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (AP)
Pastry chef Vince Bugtong assembles Yema cakes at his bakery. Three Filipino restaurants in three different areas of the U.S. were represented at this year's James Beard Awards, the culinary world's equivalent of the Oscars. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (AP)
Foldable phones: Motorola makes a splash with Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra
Motorola claims the new razr 40 ultra, which has a modern, pocketable design, is the thinnest flippable smartphone in the industry
Motorola has recently introduced the next generation of razr smartphones: the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. (Lenovo/Motorola)
According to Lenovo and Motorola, the razr+/razr 40 ultra was built with content creators in mind. (Lenovo/Motorola)
With the new razr, users are able to stand the device on its own at multiple angles thanks to a technology called Flex View. (Lenovo/Motorola)
The new razr+/razr 40 ultra will come in three interesting colour schemes Viva Magenta, Infinite Black, and Glacier Blue. (Lenovo/Motorola)
The new razr/razr 40 will come in thee color schemes as well: Sage Green, a contemporary green tone, Vanilla Cream, a true off white classic and Summer Lilac, which is a mystical purple shade. (Lenovo/Motorola)
Study finds low-flavanol diet may drive age-related memory loss
The study found that flavanol intake among older adults is correlated with higher scores on tests designed to detect memory loss due to normal ageing. Here's how you can up your intake of flavanols
Flavanols are a type of flavonoid, plant compounds with a variety of health benefits, found in fruits like berries. There are six primary types of flavonoids, each with health-promoting effects. These are Flavonols, Flavones, Flavan-3-ols, Flavanones, Anthocyanidins and Isoflavones (Pexels)
A large-scale study led by Columbia and Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard researchers found that flavanol intake among older adults tracks with scores on tests designed to detect memory loss due to normal aging and that replenishing these bioactive dietary components in mildly flavanol-deficient adults over age 60 improves performance on these tests. Green, oolong, and black teas all contain high levels of flavanols. (Pexels)
The finding also supports the emerging idea that the aging brain requires specific nutrients for optimal health, just as the developing brain requires specific nutrients for proper development. Red wine is a great source of flavanols and in moderation has multiple health benefits, especially with lowering risks of cardiovascular disease. (Unsplash)
Additional research, in mice found that flavanols, particularly a bioactive substance in flavanols called epicatechin, improved memory by enhancing the growth of neurons and blood vessels and in the hippocampus. Another great source of flavonols is kale. Kale leaves make an excellent base for salads and can be added to soups and stews to boost their nutritional value. (Unsplash)
In the new study, the Columbia team collaborated with researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital studying the effects of flavanols and multivitamins in COSMOS (COcoa Supplements and Multivitamin Outcomes Study). The current study, COSMOS-Web, was designed to test the impact of flavanols in a much larger group and explore whether flavanol deficiency drives cognitive aging in this area of the brain. (Pexels)
Harvesting roses for syrups, jams and sweets
A photo series of harvesting and making food with the beautiful Damask rose
Zahraa Sayed Ahmed, an entreprenuer who produces rose water and rose flavourings harvests Damascena (Damask) roses. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
Zahraa Sayed Ahmed produces a syrup from Damascena (Damask) roses, at her house in the village of Qsarnaba. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
Zahraa Sayed Ahmed produces jam from Damascena (Damask) roses, at her house in the village of Qsarnaba. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
A worker pours syrup on a tray of traditional rose-infused dessert Kunafa, at a shop in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
A worker pours syrup on a bun as she sells traditional dessert Kunafa, at a shop in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
A woman serves a drink made of rose syrup at a house in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
This picture shows Damascena (Damask) roses that are used for essential oils, sweets and cosmetics, in the village of Qsarnaba in Lebanon. The oil derived from the famed Damask rose --- named after the ancient city of Damascus located just across the mountain range separating Lebanon and Syria -- is a staple of in cuisines of the Middle East and perfumers around the world. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
Dried Damascena (Damask) rosebuds are used to make herbal tea, at a house in Byblos in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
Workers drop their bundles of Damascena (Damask) at a warehouse where they are paid based on their harvest, in the village of Qsarnaba in Lebanon. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) (AFP)
Zahraa Sayed Ahmed carries Damascena (Damask) rosebuds to produce rose water, syrup, tea and jam, at her house in the village of Qsarnaba. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)
A look inside the museum of cosmetics