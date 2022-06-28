Wimbledon Diary: The Championships gets off to a great start

London: The weekend before Wimbledon starts is a magical time and being at the courts is similar to being on the sets of a film as it is being made. This year it was hard not to miss the groups of volunteers and temp staff being taken around for tours to acclimatise them before the tournament started on Monday (27 June) and over 40,000 spectators came through those hallowed gates.

For the press, watching players at practice is a thrill because they are sometimes a racket or two length span away from you, and it allows one to try and gauge if they are transitioning to the lower bounce of tennis balls on grass and the manner in which it skids if it has been hit with slice. Arriving late for a practice session between Felix Auger Aliassime and Grigor Dimitrov, I nearly walked into the Canadian in my rush. He had come off the court a little early and all I could do was wish Aliassime the best for the tournament.

Taking in the action at the practice courts is akin to visiting the paddocks to watch racing thoroughbreds before placing a bet on a favoured horse. At the weekend’s practice, the 19-year-old Spanish sensation, Carlos Alcaraz, looked shaky. He continued to seem that way through the first three to four sets against Jan-Lennard Struff on Court 1 on Monday and was very nearly bounced out of Wimbledon before crafting a comeback of such unrestrained pulverising of the ball, and of such courage, that the crowd nearly blew the roof off that court in cheers or relief for the youngster when the match ended.

One of the joys of sport, and Wimbledon especially, is unpredictability. Nothing in the form book or on the practice courts would have predicted that the Polish seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz would lose in his first round. He had arrived fresh from trouncing the world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the finals of the grass court warm up in Halle in Germany, which has been Roger Federer’s route to victory at Wimbledon over the years. But Hurkacz, who destroyed Federer in last year’s quarterfinals, was beaten by the pugnacious Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in one of the first matches of the tournament.

His compatriot, the women’s top seed Iga Swiatek looked as if she were a serene young queen trained for the role most of her life. She did a dizzying round of interviews on Saturday with aplomb and charm. The 21-year-old, who won the junior Wimbledon title in 2018, admitted to feeling star-struck when she saw Serena Williams and decided not to approach her. “I wanted to meet her but I saw that she had so many people around her. It was pretty weird. So, I came back to, like, (being) myself a few years earlier when I was too shy to say hi to anybody for a second,” she said.

Swiatek is on a 35-match winning streak this summer which included winning the French Open a second time. The convention on the opening Tuesday is for the women’s defending champion to lead the action on Centre Court. Ashleigh Barty’s abrupt retirement this year left a void, with some suggesting another former champion such as Simona Halep, who won in 2019, be given that honour. The All England Club wisely ignored such silliness, not least since Halep is out of form. Swiatek has been an anchor for the women’s game this year while crafting a winning streak rarely seen in the past couple of decades. Of course, she deserves regal protocols on Centre Court even if the challenge of adapting her baseline game to grass lies ahead of her.

