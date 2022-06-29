Wimbledon 2022 in photos: The first three days

World number one Iga Swiatek serves to Jana Fett during their women's singles tennis match on the second day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in London on 28 June 2022. Swiatek recovered from a dip in form in the second set to see off Croatian Fett 6-0 6-3 in her first-round match at Wimbledon, making it her 36th straight win.
(AFP)
France's Harmony Tan celebrates winning her first round match against Serena Williams of the U.S. at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on 28 June 2022.
(REUTERS)
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns to Switzerland's Alexander Ritschard during their singles tennis match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on 28 June 2022.
(AP)
Seven-time champion Serena Williams leaves court after losing her first round match against France's Harmony Tan.
(Reuters)
Spain’s Rafael Nadal reacts after winning a point against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in a first round men’s singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on Tuesday.
(AP)
Britain's Andy Murray stretches to play a return to Australia's James Duckworth in a first round men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London on Monday.
(AP)