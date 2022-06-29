Wimbledon 2022 in photos: The first three days

World number one Iga Swiatek serves to Jana Fett during their women's singles tennis match on the second day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in London on 28 June 2022. Swiatek recovered from a dip in form in the second set to see off Croatian Fett 6-0 6-3 in her first-round match at Wimbledon, making it her 36th straight win. (AFP)