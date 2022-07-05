Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic into semifinal with 5-set comeback win

Three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic recovered from two sets down to beat Jannik Sinner 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and advance to the Wimbledon semifinals.

The top-seeded Serb extended his winning streak at the All England Club to 26 matches. The six-time Wimbledon champion improved to 10-1 in five-set matches at the All England Club, with the loss coming in 2006.

Djokovic, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, will next face either unseeded David Goffin or ninth-seeded Cameron Norrie for a spot in Sunday's final. Djokovic's most-recent loss at Wimbledon was five years ago when he retired because of an elbow injury.

The win was Djokovic’s 84th at Wimbledon and ties him with Jimmy Connors for second-most men’s singles match wins at the All England Club, trailing only Roger Federer.

Earlier in the day, Tatjana Maria advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals — the 34-year-old German’s first final four at any Grand Slam tournament — by beating Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Maria will face either third-seeded Ons Jabeur or unseeded Marie Bouzkova for a place in the final. The 103rd-ranked Maria is only the sixth woman in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon semifinals after turning 34. Maria had also come back from a set down to beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round.

Niemeier was broken in the final game, hitting a backhand into net on match point. Niemeier was a qualifier at the French Open, losing in the first round in her only other appearance at a Grand Slam tournament.

