Verstappen crowned F1 world champion despite Mercedes' protests

Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium of the Yas Marina Circuit after the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver won his 10th race of the season to finish ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. Photo via AFP
(AFP)
The start of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Photo via Reuters
(REUTERS)
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen after the start of the race. Photo via Reuters
(REUTERS)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands wins the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Photo via AP
(AP)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen kneels next to his car after he became the world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Photo via AP
(AP)
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates in the parc ferme of the Yas Marina Circuit after winning the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix. Verstappen became the first Dutchman ever to win the Formula One world championship title. Photo via AFP
(AFP)
Max Verstappen celebrates after he became the world champion, Photo via AP
(AP)
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts after finishing second in the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Photo via AP
(AP)
Red Bull team chief Christian Horner celebrates with his driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after he became the world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
(AP)