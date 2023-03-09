Travel: Would you stay at a hotel with a racetrack? At Fuji Speedway Hotel, motorsports meets luxury as the rooms have dramatic views of the Fuji Speedway and Japan's famous Mount Fuji /news/talking-point/travel-would-you-stay-at-a-hotel-with-a-racetrack-111678284963854.html 111678284963854 story

At Fuji Speedway Hotel, motorsports meets luxury with the rooms that have dramatic views of the historic Fuji Speedway racetrack and Japan's famous Mount Fuji (Courtesy Fuji Speedway Hotel)

The 2023 Japanese Grand Prix is six months away—it's scheduled for 24 September at the Suzuka International Racing Course—but race-mad travellers can get a taste of speed and style at a new hotel that overlooks the Fuji Speedway in Oyama.

The Fuji Speedway Hotel in Oyama has stunning views of the beautiful Mount Fuji in Oyama, Japan, and is so close to the racetrack that you can hear the race cars as drivers lap the track at speeds of close to 300kmph. The pet-friendly property also houses the Fuji Motorsports Museum, which is spread across three floors. It has a collection of race cars from the 19th to 21st century, a gift shop and a café overlooking the track, according to the hotel's website.

The racetrack has been in use since 1965, and hosts about eight major motorsports events, but the hotel is hoping to make the area an all-year destination by bringing luxury hospitality to the world of racing. The track is used for practice races through the year.

“This historical speedway, the cars, you see it reflected in everything, from the artwork to the flooring and lighting, the design of the rooms. It’s all with the backstory of racingand the history and fascination of the automobile world,” Katie Johnson, global brand leader for Hyatt’s Independent Collection properties of which Fuji Speedway is a part, told Bloomberg.

The rooms on one side of the hotel overlook the track and guests can watch cars weavearound the circuit throughout the day. On the other side of the property are stunning views of Mount Fuji, Japan’s tallest peak at 3,776 metres. The villas come with a garage for a race car.

The Fuji Speedway Hotel houses a motorsports museum spread across three floors with a collection of race cars from the 19th to 21st century. (Courtesy Fuji Speedway Hotel)

The racetracks isn't just there for the view. Guests can sign up for behind-the-scenes tours and real racing experiences, including driving their own cars on the track. Cars are also available for rent, including a GR Yaris RZ High Performance or a GR Corolla RZ Morizo Edition, reports Bloomberg. There is also a professional-grade racing simulator that takes drivers onto a virtual Fuji Speedway, offering immersive 180-degree views and a full racing seat, gearshift box, steering wheel and vibrating suspension system.

