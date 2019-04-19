Source: A Game of Thrones compendium This week, extend your love for the Game of Thrones universe to your wardrobe and home as well /news/talking-point/source-a-game-of-thrones-compendium-111641619376123.html 111641619376123 story

Winter calling: Sansa Stark Trio Necklace by Alex and Ani

Sansa’s irrepressible spirit recreated in a Rafaelian rose gold finish necklace, featuring the Stark family’s wolf head sigil. Available on Alexandani.com; $69 (around ₹4,800)

White heat: Snow Knight faux fur coat by Fuzz Not Fur

For Mother of Dragons’ followers, here’s a cruelty-free alternative to Dany’s flowing white jacket in the final season premiere. Tuck it in your wardrobe for your next trip to Iceland or when winter’s back again. Available on Netaporter.com; $1,354, or around ₹94,000

Game face: Games of Thrones Vault by Urban Decay

What do the ladies of Westeros have in their make-up kit? Find your cues in Urban Decay’s 13-piece set that includes everything you need in your beauty arsenal. Available on Urbandecay.com; $250 plus shipping

Heel to westeros: UltraBoost White Walker by adidas Running

If White Walkers wore sneakers, this would be their pick. Part of a limited-edition line of shoes representing the colours and qualities of the show’s warring factions. Available on Shop.adidas.co.in and VegNonVeg in Delhi and Mumbai; ₹16,999

Character collectibles: Funko vinyl figures by Entertainment Store

These add a playful spin to GOT’s notoriously menacing characters. Pick Cersei, Dany or any of your love-to-hate characters. Available in Entertainment Store outlets or on Entertainmentstore.in; ₹1,099 for each

Throw shade: The Official Game of Thrones Colouring Book

A detailed colouring book for adults, in which you can complete portraits of your favourite characters and bring to life the vibrant cities of the Seven Kingdoms. Available on Amazon.in: ₹1,031