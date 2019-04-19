Source: A Game of Thrones compendium

Winter calling: Sansa Stark Trio Necklace by Alex and Ani
Sansa’s irrepressible spirit recreated in a Rafaelian rose gold finish necklace, featuring the Stark family’s wolf head sigil. Available on Alexandani.com; $69 (around ₹4,800)
White heat: Snow Knight faux fur coat by Fuzz Not Fur
For Mother of Dragons’ followers, here’s a cruelty-free alternative to Dany’s flowing white jacket in the final season premiere. Tuck it in your wardrobe for your next trip to Iceland or when winter’s back again. Available on Netaporter.com; $1,354, or around ₹94,000
Game face: Games of Thrones Vault by Urban Decay
What do the ladies of Westeros have in their make-up kit? Find your cues in Urban Decay’s 13-piece set that includes everything you need in your beauty arsenal. Available on Urbandecay.com; $250 plus shipping
Heel to westeros: UltraBoost White Walker by adidas Running
If White Walkers wore sneakers, this would be their pick. Part of a limited-edition line of shoes representing the colours and qualities of the show’s warring factions. Available on Shop.adidas.co.in and VegNonVeg in Delhi and Mumbai; ₹16,999
Character collectibles: Funko vinyl figures by Entertainment Store
These add a playful spin to GOT’s notoriously menacing characters. Pick Cersei, Dany or any of your love-to-hate characters. Available in Entertainment Store outlets or on Entertainmentstore.in; ₹1,099 for each
Throw shade: The Official Game of Thrones Colouring Book
A detailed colouring book for adults, in which you can complete portraits of your favourite characters and bring to life the vibrant cities of the Seven Kingdoms. Available on Amazon.in: ₹1,031