Put on your best face Serums and oils have become an integral part of face-care routines. Lounge picks six products that are inspired by nature's bounty

INNISFREE GREEN TEA SEED SERUM

Who knew one could also apply green tea on their skin? Made from “Beauty Green Tea” that’s grown especially on the South Korean island of Jeju, the serum is nourishing. Its Dual-Moisture-Rising Technology preserves skin moisture. Available at Innisfree stores and Nykaa.com; ₹1,950

PUREARTH WILD ROSEHIP SUPERCRITICAL FACE OIL

This oil’s main ingredient, rosehip, is sourced from the Himalayas. Its essential fatty acids and retinol save the skin from the sun’s rays, while diminishing scars and promoting suppleness. Available on Purearth.asia; ₹5,202

L’OCCITANE’S IMMORTELLE RESET SERUM

While the blend of marjoram and Acmella oleracea extracts smoothens the skin, the Immortelle flower’s essential oil delivers anti-ageing nutrients. Available at L’Occitane stores and on In.loccitane.com; ₹3,980

NEEMLI NATURALS’ HYALURONIC & VITAMIN C SERUM

With hyaluronic acid making waves on the Indian skincare scene, this serum plumps up the skin. The vitamin C lends a radiant glow. The serum acts as a great make-up primer too. Available on Neemlinaturals.com; ₹2,250

DECLÉOR AROMESSENCE NEROLI AMARA SERUM

With the power of aromatherapy, this botanical oil serum contains potent, cold-pressed essential oils such as neroli, which calms and hydrates, petitgrain, which decongests, and sweet orange, which is an antioxidant. Available on Decleor.co.uk for £50 (around ₹4,400)

PLUM GRAPE SEED & SEA BUCKTHORN GLOW-RESTORE FACE OILS BLEND

Made with the richness of 10 plant-derived oils, this emollient blend is a combination of vitamins E and A, and vegan squalene. Altogether, these nutrients combat skin dryness and protect it from damage. Available on Plumgoodness.com; ₹775