Lara Dutta Bhupathi: ‘I have a disciplined skincare routine’

"Skincare is integral to women’s daily routine,” says Lara Dutta Bhupathi. “They shouldn’t have to compromise on what they use or the difference they see just because of the price.” In the age of the multi-step beauty regimens, skincare is more than routine for the actor and former Miss Universe, who spent the last two years working with dermatologists in India and Singapore to develop a new brand. Arias, named after her daughter (Arias is Saira spelt backwards), has made its online debut with 11 products formulated specifically for Indian skin types, with affordable price points. Dutta Bhupathi speaks to Lounge about her new project and her own beauty routine. Edited excerpts from a phone interview:

Why a skincare brand?

I have wanted to do this for a long time. I have spent almost 25 years in the business, from modelling to being an actor and title-holder— I have had access to the best brands and worked with dermatologists, make-up artists and skincare experts from across the globe. In my experience, I never found a comprehensive range that took care of all the needs of Indian skin. As I got older, the requirements of my skin changed. I had access to premium-quality products and these were great brands with amazing research behind them, but they took care of some needs, not all.

You mentioned the needs of Indian skin types. What are some of these concerns?

The key thing was what causes our skin to age—the cities we live in, the free radicals in the air, pollutants and sun damage. As we mature, pigmentation becomes a major issue. Also, due to the climate, Indian skin tends to be oilier.

What is your own skincare routine like?

I am in my 40s, and I have a disciplined skincare routine. A basic routine would be face wash, a toner if I feel the need, a day cream with at least SPF 30, following it up with a sunscreen with higher SPF. Having a night routine is very important and includes cleansing, putting on a night cream and a serum, and an eye cream if I need it.

Do you have a favourite from your brand?

We have an incredible three-in-one: a mask, scrub and cleanser. I use it a lot: If I have a long day and have to go out at night, or during the day, before a shoot. It’s one of my go-to products, followed by our night serum.