Home > News> Talking Point > International Yoga Day in photos

International Yoga Day in photos

Across India and the world, yoga enthusiasts took part in mass yoga events to mark International Yoga Day

People practise yoga at a park in Handan in China's northern Hebei province, ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21.
People practise yoga at a park in Handan in China's northern Hebei province, ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21. (AFP)
International Yoga Day celebrations at the Marina Barrage green rooftop in Singapore.
International Yoga Day celebrations at the Marina Barrage green rooftop in Singapore. (AFP)
Yoga practitioners mark the 8th International Yoga Day at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram.
Yoga practitioners mark the 8th International Yoga Day at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram. (PTI)
People attend a yoga session at Jantar Mantar in Jaipur to celebrate International Day of Yoga Day.
People attend a yoga session at Jantar Mantar in Jaipur to celebrate International Day of Yoga Day. (PTI)
People perform yoga on the banks of the river Yamuna, during International Yoga Day in New Delhi.
People perform yoga on the banks of the river Yamuna, during International Yoga Day in New Delhi. (Reuters)
Girls perform yoga on their scooters at a park on International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad.
Girls perform yoga on their scooters at a park on International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad. (Reuters)
People perform yoga with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark International Day of Yoga at Mysore Palace, in Mysuru. 
People perform yoga with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark International Day of Yoga at Mysore Palace, in Mysuru.  (AP)
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    21.06.2022 | 12:30 PM IST

