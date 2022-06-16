Golf: LIV players may not make it to future US Opens

The 122nd US Open (Golf) Championship gets underway today in Brookline, Massachusetts, but the spotlight still hasn’t shifted from the split in the sport, caused by the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

On Wednesday evening, US Golf Association chief executive Mike Whan suggested that players who have moved to LIV Golf may having a hard time entering the US Open in the future. Stars from both the PGA Tour and LIV are competing in this year’s US Open.

“The question was could you envision a day where it would be harder for some folks doing different things to get into a US Open? I could,” Whan told AFP. “Do I know what that day looks like? No, I don't.”

The PGA Tour has suspended 17 current or former members who played the inaugural LIV Golf Series, which offers record prize money of $25 million and incentives to players, last week in the UK. These include US players Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. The US Open offers $17.5 million in prize money. The PGA Tour’s purse for The Players Championship is $20 million.

“I understand if people want to play a heck of a lot less golf and get paid more money, and that's a choice and that's great. What that means to the future of the game? I think [it has] to be determined,” AFP quoted Whan as saying. “I'm saddened by what's happening in the professional game, mostly as a fan because I like watching the best players in the world come together and play, and this is going to fracture that.”

