Gaja Capital Business Book Prize announces 2022 shortlist From biographies of companies to the story of Indian IT, the books on the shortlist are a deep dive into the history of Indian business /news/talking-point/gaja-capital-business-book-prize-announces-2022-shortlist-111669722296404.html 111669722296404 story

The books shortlisted for the prize are a deep dive into the history of Indian business. (iStockphoto)

The Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, awarded by a leading private equity firm, on Tuesday announced its 2022 shortlist of five books on contemporary Indian business. Four of the books chronicle the history of some of India’s largest corporations while one tracks the growth of IT in India.

The books short-listed for the prize are: The Ambuja Story: How a Group of Ordinary Men Created an Extraordinary Company by Narotam Sekhsaria; Broke to Breakthrough: The Rise of India's Largest Private Dairy Company by Harish Damodaran; Disrupt and Conquer: How TTK Prestige Became a Billion Dollar Company by T.T. Jagannathan and Sandhya Mendonca; Harsh Realities: The Making of Marico by Harsh Mariwala and Ram Charan; and Maverick Effect: The Inside Story of India's IT Revolution by Harish Mehta.

Now in its fourth year, the ₹15 lakh prize aims to encourage Indian entrepreneurs, writers and journalists to pursue high-quality business research and tell stories that will inspire and educate future entrepreneurs.

“These are stories of special women and men from diverse backgrounds who, through their hard work, enterprise and risk-taking, have created tremendous wealth and employment and will leave behind an enduring legacy of strong, globally competitive businesses,” said Gopal Jain, co-founder and managing partner, Gaja Capital. “This business book prize is an effort to encourage stories of Indian entrepreneurship and business leadership behind India’s growth.”

Four of the books on the shortlist this year pay tribute to the homegrown companies that have become global names, while the fifth is a deep dive into the information technology revolution in India that has not only boosted the economy but also directly touched thousands of lives.

“It was great to see a diverse set of stories straddling most of Independent India’s economic history and key sectors of the economy, said Manish Sabharwal, chairman, Teamlease, and head of the Gaja Capital Business Book Prize jury.

In both 2020 and 2021, former Mint journalists won the Gaja Capital Business Book Prize. In 2020, the award went to Mihir Dalal for his debut book, Big Billion Startup: The Untold Flipkart Story, while the 2021 prize was awarded to Amrit Raj for Indian Icon: A Cult Called Royal Enfield. The 2019 prize was won by Girish Kuber and Vikrant Pande, authors of The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation.

Also read: Review of Siddhartha Mukherjee's The Song Of The Cell