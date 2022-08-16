advertisement

Home > News> Talking Point > FIFA suspends Indian football body over third-party influence

FIFA suspends Indian football body over third-party influence

Suspension of All India Football Federation threatens the country's hosting of the Under-17 Women's World Cup

File photo of a football match. Photo for representational purpose only. 
File photo of a football match. Photo for representational purpose only.  (Getty Images)
PTI
LAST PUBLISHED 16.08.2022  |  08:31 AM IST

FIFA suspended India's national football federation late on Monday “due to undue influence from third parties,” the sport's governing body said. FIFA said the suspension was effective immediately and that the transgression “constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.”

The suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) threatens the country's hosting of the Under-17 Women's World Cup scheduled for 11 to 30 October. 

“The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF executive committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF's daily affairs," FIFA said.

The Under-17 Women's World Cup “cannot currently be held in India as planned,” FIFA said. “FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved."

    16.08.2022 | 08:31 AM IST

