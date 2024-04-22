How to disconnect during your vacation to reconnect Taking a vacation, or small breaks, allows one to enjoy time away from work. Here are a few ways you can effectively disconnect from work to return refreshed /news/talking-point/disconnect-during-vacation-reconnect-digital-leadership-active-relaxation-111713722537235.html 111713722537235 story

For most working professionals today, the line between work and personal life in a hyper-connected world is blurred. We are constantly checking our smartphones, no matter the place or time and the fear of missing out keeps us tethered. Even on vacations, we tend to continuously check our work emails and group chats. The option of missing a meeting is now a thing of the past, with Microsoft Teams and Zoom calls keeping us often busy.

Taking a vacation, or small breaks, allows one to completely disconnect from work. But how many of us truly stay away from replying to emails or looking at office Slack channels during a break? Is it even possible to take a vacation from work in an era where the popular belief is to stay connected 24x7? It is. Here’s how you can disconnect from work during a holiday to return refreshed and more connected to your work.

Blueprint for a reset

Just as it is at work, even for a vacation planning is key. Decide what you want to see, do and experience. If it is history that interests you, you may want to look up historical sites, if it is food, then check out the local hotspots for delicacies, and if it is adventure, then find out which activities you can indulge in.

Investing time in planning allows your mind to explore new avenues, build anticipation and keep you focused on your vacation goals. In other words, during a break, one should embrace active relaxation—be it through lounging by the pool all day/ reading, or hiking, walking or simply spending quality time with loved ones. Basically, any activity that actively takes your mind off work. Plus, immersing yourself in new experiences will keep you away from checking your phone constantly and allow you to unwind.

Say it out aloud

Open communication about taking time off is as important as communication about other work matters. Inform your colleagues/peers about your vacation dates clearly and emphasize that you will only be available for an urgent emergency. Set an “out-of-office” email response and resist the urge to check or reply to messages.

Often, those who are in a key leadership position may feel that the world will fall apart if they don’t check their emails for an hour—a thought process that may prevent you from going in for a full-fledged digital detox. In such a case, consider limiting your screen time. Designate specific times during the day to check for important messages that need to be addressed, but avoid getting sucked into the vortex of emails and work chats.

Remember, a vacation is meant for you to recharge, not for you to be on-call all the time. That can wait till you are back in the office.

Set an example

As leaders, it’s essential to set the right example and encourage a healthy approach to vacation time. One aspect of effective digital leadership is empowering your team to handle responsibilities in your absence. This involves clear delegation, providing them with the necessary tools and resources, and fostering a culture of trust and accountability. By doing so, you not only ensure that work continues smoothly but also demonstrate your confidence in their capabilities. When you as a leader trust your teams to manage in your absence, it sets a positive example for the entire organization.

Technology to the rescue

Use the thing that keeps you hyper-connected to disconnect as well. In fact, embracing technology can enhance the vacation experience without compromising on rest and recovery. Utilising communication tools for urgent matters, setting up automated responses, and scheduling tasks in advance can help minimise disruptions during your time off. Tools like project management platforms and shared calendars can ensure everyone is informed and projects stay on track.

Ultimately, practising digital leadership means finding the balance between staying connected when needed and allowing yourself and your team the space to recharge and disconnect during vacations. It’s about leveraging technology to facilitate productivity and well-being, rather than letting it become a barrier to enjoying time away from work.

Keep it guilt-free

Do not feel guilty about taking time off! You must recognise that relaxation is not a luxury, it is an investment in your health and well-being which will help to preserve your long-term workability.

A vacation allows you to distance yourself from daily hassles and puts your life in perspective. This, in turn, builds psychological resilience and helps you return to work refreshed, energized, and more productive. Constant connectivity makes it impossible to truly disconnect from work. By planning, setting boundaries, and embracing active relaxation, you can find the elusive “me” time.

Remember, a vacation is not about escaping work; it’s about rediscovering yourself and returning with a renewed sense of purpose, energy and motivation. So, pack your bags, set the right expectations at work, delegate workstreams efficiently, put your notifications on silent, and begin your journey of disconnecting to reconnect.

Mayank Kumar is co-founder and managing director of upGrad.

