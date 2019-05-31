advertisement

Home > News> Talking Point > Designers reimagine the blue kits of the Indian men’s cricket team

Designers reimagine the blue kits of the Indian men’s cricket team

  • Bandhgala expert Raghavendra Rathore gives the current design a slick, stylish twist with darker shades of blue and graphic detailing
  • Delhi-based designer Gaurav Khanijo envisisions a futuristic kit for the men in blue, with high-tech fabrics and the map of India as a logo

Two home-grown fashion designers reimagine the iconic blue kits of the Indian national men’s cricket team for Lounge.
By Sohini Dey
LAST PUBLISHED 31.05.2019  |  11:00 AM IST

Graphic appeal by Raghavendra Rathore

The dark blues employed by the Jodhpur-based designer are reminiscent of Team India’s uniform in the 1992 World Cup. “The idea was to add a twist to the current design with fresh details, textures and treatments without losing the essence and purpose of the uniform,” he says. “Shades of blues and darker tones give a distinct appeal to this new avatar of the uniform that exudes a slick and cutting-edge look,” says Rathore. He also conceived the look from a commercial perspective. “It is essential to have a larger audience that can connect with the design, keeping in mind accessories like shoes, glares, socks and other cricket paraphernalia,” he adds.

Futuristic minimalism by Gaurav Khanijo

The Delhi-based designer has carved a niche for his menswear label that combines classic tailoring with new-age silhouettes, colour and surface textures. His sartorial vision for the men in blue is in keeping with his experimental spirit, forward-looking. “We have adapted a more futuristic approach to the cut and finish of the jersey, with new high-tech fabrics which are wind-resistant and sweat-proof, and panels that give an edgier and sharp finish,” Khanijo says. “The design details are minimal and we have used the map of India as one of the logos.”

