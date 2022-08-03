CWG 2022 Day 6: Weightlifting, hockey, judo bring cheer

Navneet Kaur controls the ball during the women's pool A hockey match between Canada and India on day six of the Commonwealth Games at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham.
(AFP)
The Indian women's hockey team celebrates a goal during the women's pool A hockey match. They beat Canada to secure a place in the semifinals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.
(AFP)
Lovepreet Singh competes in the men's 109kg category weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
(PTI)
India's Lovepreet Singh (right) takes his place on the podium after winning a bronze in men's 109 kg at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday. Gold medallist Cameroon's Junior Periclex Ngadja Nyabeyeu celebrates alongside silver medallist Samoa's Jack Hitila Opeloge.
(REUTERS)
India's Tulika Maan reacts after winning the semi-finals match against New Zealand's Sydnee Andrews in the women's 78kg category Judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
(PTI)
FIRST PUBLISHED
03.08.2022
| 06:00 PM IST
