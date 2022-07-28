Home > News> Talking Point > Commonwealth Games 2022: All set for Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022: All set for Birmingham Neeraj Chopra may be out of the games due to an injury, but the Indian contingent is all set for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham

A gymnast trains ahead of the opening of Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, UK. (PTI) The Indian women T20 team at a training session at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, UK. (PTI) Dancers from Bangladesh perform ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG). (PTI) Artists perform during reception of the Queen's Baton Relay after its journey across the all 72 nations and territories, ahead of the opening of Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. (PTI) An athlete from India prepares her hands before using the uneven bars in a gymnastics training session ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK. (AP) Children stand in front of a banner displaying Perry, the official mascot of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. (AP) FIRST PUBLISHED

