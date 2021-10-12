Celebs and crowds celebrate Durga Puja on Mahasaptami 

Hindu priests perform rituals in front of a idol of the Goddess Durga on the occasion of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata on October 11, 2021. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)
(AFP)
A married Hindu woman carries worship materials for rituals on the first day of Durga Puja festival on the banks of the Hooghly River in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
(AP)
People decorate a goddess Durga idol prior to its worship in Kolkata, India, (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
(AP)
A devotee takes selfie pictures in front of an idol of goddess Durga on the first day of the Durga Puja festival in Chennai on October 11, 2021. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
(AFP)
Devotees dance as they celebrate 'Maha Saptami' during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
(PTI)
An idol of Goddess Durga at a community pandal in Kolkata. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
(PTI)
Bollywood actress Kajol Devgn attends the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti as she celebrates the Durga Puja festival in Mumbai on October 12, 2021. (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)
(AFP)
A flower seller displays lotus flower for sale during the Durga Puja festival in Siliguri on October 12, 2021. (Photo by Diptendu DUTTA / AFP)
(AFP)
Hindu priests arrive to perform rituals on the first day of Durga Puja festival on the banks of the Hooghly River in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
(AP)