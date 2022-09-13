Cancer survivors take first steps towards conquering mountains

Some weeks ago, Swagatika Acharya and Dr Kunal Kumar Das trekked their way up to Dayara Bugyal in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district. Heading to a trekking spot popular with beginners may not seem like much of a feat until you know their backstory. Acharya, 24, and Das, 71, are both cancer survivors who, along with six others pledged to go on a trek to prove to other cancer patients that there is life after the disease.

The survivors, all aged between 24 and 71, set out on the four-day trek from Dehradun, organised by Apollo Cancer Centres in collaboration with IndiaHikes. They were accompanied by two oncologists, two nurses, four trek leaders, and some of their spouses and caregivers. Some were declared cancer free just six months ago.

Acharya, who did the hike with her father, was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma when she was 19 and studying law, in Bhubaneswar. “(During the process of treatment) I realised that there is a taboo around cancer. The patients in the hospital were sad and depressed… When I started sharing photos of myself on social media after I lost all my hair, I would receive negative comments. But it also inspired other patients who reached out to me. That’s when I decided to do something for my people,” she says. Ever since she recovered, she has been visiting hospitals, talking to patients and trying to keep their spirits up.

She has formed the Awaaken Cancer Care Trust, a non-profit organisation run by volunteers, to spread awareness about cancer across Odisha. Cancer is treatable if detected early, and with that aim, the organisation has conducted over 1,500 free breast cancer screenings and over 5,000 sessions on cancer awareness, as well as provided financial aid to cancer fighters. The NGO also arranges for employment of those patients who are the sole breadwinners of their families. “Awaaken creates awareness in rural areas,” she says.

While Acharya’s cheerful disposition kept everyone’s spirits high during the trek, it was Das’ youthful energy that inspired all. A former scientist with the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun, Das was diagnosed with renal cancer in 1996 while he was working as a senior scientist. “The then Isro director suggested I go to Delhi immediately for treatment. My wife, two scientists and an administrative officer accompanied me to Indraprastha Apollo in Delhi. There my left kidney was removed,” he says. “I never panicked. You see, life has to go on. It has been 26 years. Life should be carefree. One should enjoy life. This is what I have always lived by. And I’ll keep travelling and exploring till the time I can,” he says.

A football player in his early days, staying physically active helped him overcome cancer, he says. Apart from walking 10km every evening, he also goes on hikes and heritage walks with a local group in Dehradun called Been There Doon That. “My work took me to a lot of places. We had to collect information from the ground in multiple countries. It required me to walk a lot. Even after I was left with only one kidney, I visited places, climbed high altitudes, and went on to do some amazing projects,” he says. He is also a visiting faculty at the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, and teaches in schools and colleges across India.

On the first day of the trek, Das was the first to reach the campsite and had a wealth of information to share on wildlife and geography. As the trekkers passed through a forest, lined with majestic golden oaks, with the call of the monal echoing in the background, he identified different plants and trees along the way.

As the survivors reached the meadows at the top of Dayara Bugyal, at an elevation of about 3600m, many shed tears of joy. Acharya was ecstatic—she had proved everyone who had called her “too weak” or “too fragile” wrong. “I have always been excited about adventures and after trekking to Dayara Bugyal, I feel I have proved that cancer is a part of life and there is lots to explore,” she says.

