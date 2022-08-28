Asia Cup India vs Pakistan: Everything you need to know

As the India and Pakistan cricket teams gear up for their big match on Sunday at the Asia Cup, punters are also placing their bets and preparing for a chance to earn big. Bets have been placed on every moment of the match from the toss to every ball, over, player and all the fours, sixes and wickets.

In the international market, India is currently the first choice of the bettors. The betting price is going around 48-50 for India and Pakistan. It means that if ₹10,000 is invested, ₹4,800 will be earned from Team India and ₹5,000 from Pakistan. The reason for this rate gap is the fact that the team that is more likely to win generally has a lower rate associated with it. The rate can be different in each country.

As per the bettors, the rate is expected to go down to 38-58 by the time match starts. The margin will increase in case of Pakistan's win and decrease in case of India's win. Each part of the match has different rates, such as per 5-overs, wickets, fours and sixes. This will be decided only at the time of the match.

The rates are similar in Pakistan too. One punter said that the total bets placed in Pakistan this year is worth around ₹4,000 to 5,000 crores.

DRAVID JOINS TEAM INDIA

Meanwhile, India's head coach Rahul Dravid has recovered from covid-19 and has joined the team in Dubai for the Asia Cup 2022 ahead of the crucial India-Pakistan match.

Earlier this week, he tested positive with mild symptoms for the virus in a routine test conducted ahead of the team's departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022. After Dravid being tested positive for Covid, the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday named VVS Laxman as the interim head coach for Team India (Senior Men) for the Asia Cup.

PREVIOUS CLASHES

So far, both sides have locked horns on nine occasions in T20 international matches. India has an edge overall, with wins in seven matches out of these. Pakistan has won only two.

But the last time these two met was during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, in which India suffered a humiliating ten-wicket defeat. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi destroyed the Indian top order with two quick strikes. Contributions from then-skipper Virat Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39) took India to 151/7 in their 20 overs but knocks from Mohammed Rizwan (79*) and Pakistani skipper Babar Azam (68*) meant that India succumbed to a shocking defeat.

India will be looking forward to putting up a big fight this time around. They have been in fantastic form of late, having defeated England and West Indies in their respective territories in ODI and T20I series. They are also the number one side in T20Is.

For this, it will be extremely vital for skipper Rohit Sharma, star batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to be at peak of their powers and showcase the brutality with their willow that has earned them millions of fans. All eyes will be on Rohit and Virat to regain their best form and play a match-winning knock.

India's middle order has been seeing a rise of new stars. Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda are two exciting strikers who can attack from ball one. These two hitters have their chance to etch their names in history in this match against their arch-rivals. Experienced middle-order batters/all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant will also be looking forward to carrying on the fine form they are in.

The Indian bowling attack has a lot of depth. In absence of lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, all eyes will be on Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead the attack. He has been superb for India in T20Is this year, especially during powerplays, a phase in which India will look up to him for early strikes. Youngsters Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan will have their chance to make an impact as well.

In the spin department, veterans Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvnedra Chahal and youngster Ravi Bishnoi will have to complement the pace attack well.

