A note on the issue: Get your party face on

When a friend who now lives closer to the Arctic than most south Indians would like sent me photographs of snow-covered lawns decorated with skeletons, it sent shivers down my spine. When one lives in a country that celebrates with sunshine, light, colour, food and sound (yes, we could do with a little less of the sound), pumpkins on roofs to mark Halloween seem like poor decorations, and skeletons, no matter how creatively mounted, rather grim—though I was equally fascinated and puzzled by the one hanging upside down over a door.

The excitement of pandal-hopping, golu evenings and Navratri celebrations may have drawn to a close but the festive season has just begun here. Until the end of the year, the calendar is filled with events and celebrations, and if you accept invitations, it’s likely you will be hosting parties as well, whether for Diwali, Christmas, friends and family visiting from afar, or even a watch party based on our list of films to catch at the ongoing Mumbai Film Festival.

It’s a season of catching up with people you often don’t see the rest of the year—and house parties are the warmest way to do that. As much work as they are, celebrations and gatherings are a way to nurture relationships, relax and create that sense of community and family. While hosting can take up time and energy, it can also be restorative and just good fun to spend time with the people you care about, laughing, chatting and enjoying a meal. To ease some of that anxiety about hosting, we have curated an issue of ideas and concepts that you could replicate. Combined with last week’s stories on home décor, these creative takes on food, drink and style make for the perfect party, whether it’s a Halloween party or a more traditional one. From suggesting you repeat your clothes and make a virtuous statement of it to picking out a selection of hampers you could carry as gifts for your hosts, we have got you covered for the upcoming party season.

