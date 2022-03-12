A note on the issue: When every day is an adventure

It probably started last Friday. The Lounge team—those of us in Delhi, at least—went to watch our colleague perform with his band. They have been playing together since college, and although for most of us the interests of our 20s fall by the wayside as we grow older, they had clearly stayed the course and found themselves a stage in a jazz club. There was that tug of nostalgia for the many things we leave behind as we focus on work and adulting. And suddenly, all around me were reminders of the time I was in my 20s—from our cover story on overlanding to the sound of indie music band Begum’s new album, which we have reviewed.

Some weeks ago, we had discussed the interest in overlanding, or living out of your vehicle while on holiday, as people look for safe, unusual and immersive ways to travel during the pandemic. But, until I read the piece, I didn’t expect it to remind me of the time I used to drive with a group that restored old jeeps and took them off-roading. Overlanding is very different, of course, with the motivation and the means being poles apart, but when these adventurers share their experiences and love for exploration, it feels very close to the sense of freedom and self-reliance that came from driving old jeeps with a mind of their own over rocks and through rivers.

Another story that’s about thrill-seeking and adventure is on the engineers and maintenance experts of the rope access industry, who discovered a love for rock climbing and decided to make a living off their love for heights by working on wind farms, oil rigs, skyscrapers and industrial parks.

For those of us who would like to show our love for the outdoors without such an adrenaline rush, there’s always gardening, as one of our columnists points out. So many of us have tried growing tomatoes in our balconies or spinach in that patch of sunshine in the dining room during the pandemic. Gardening is both humbling and inspiring, being all about patience and persistence—and maybe, just maybe, you will have the unmatchable thrill of growing a baby carrot.

