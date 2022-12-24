A note on the issue: Unfinished business Festivals are a time when we are inclined to believe in ‘miracles’. And so we have stories from writers who have experienced their own Christmas miracles /news/opinion/a-note-on-the-issue-unfinished-business-111671852790774.html 111671852790774 story

For most of the world, Christmas is a time of festivity and fun. Christmas, for me, is usually a reminder of all the things I forgot to do—or delayed doing—all year, including sending out greeting cards (for the third year in a row).

If you are a bit of a procrastinator and the end of the year brings on the stress of unfinished business, then all the cake and wine that’s going around at this time is a wonderful way to offset all feelings of inadequacy. The other, of course, is to read the Lounge Christmas special.

The stories we have lined up for you this week are bound to leave you feeling all warm, fuzzy and full of goodwill towards yourself and most of humankind.

As cynical as we all are, festivals are usually a time when we give in to joy, delight and are inclined to believe in “miracles”. And so we have stories from writers who have experienced their own Christmas miracles—whether it is the survival of kittens that seemed on the brink of death, the diversity of Christmases in India, or the birth of a child.

Chefs who have made India their home discuss the ways in which they have tried to bring elements of their culture to Indian celebrations. As with every other festival in India, each family has adapted Christmas in its own way, with generations-old practices and traditions taking on new forms but retaining their original charm.

The team has also curated a list of Christmas items they love or that you can give away as thoughtful gifts to help you settle in for a cosy weekend. Do check our website as well—we got into the Christmas spirit early this year and have a range of stories for the season, as well as quite a few recipes and ideas to help you throw great end-of-year parties.

If you are staying in, we have a great list of books that you could read, and films and shows to watch. As for me, I am going to be writing greeting cards—and the miracle that I am hoping for is that they reach people before the end of the year.

