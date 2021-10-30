advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > News> Opinion > A note on the issue: The season of excess

A note on the issue: The season of excess

Over the past month, news reports have detailed a rise in luxury sales in India. Lounge reflects this trend in its annual gifting guide

News reports have detailed a rise in luxury purchases in India
News reports have detailed a rise in luxury purchases in India

By Shalini Umachandran

LAST UPDATED 30.10.2021  |  11:15 AM IST

We are midway through the season of festivals and gifting, and there seems to be just one thought on people’s minds—make up for all the time lost last year. Whether it’s food, shopping, gifting or redecorating, they are pulling out all the stops as they celebrate. People are spending less time watching TV or shopping online for groceries and have resumed dining out or are planning vacations. 

advertisement

advertisement

Over the past month, news reports have detailed a rise in luxury car sales in India, in high-end online fashion purchases and airline tickets. As travel opens up again, European markets are hoping Asia’s luxury shoppers will return to their stores—but will they shop like they did two years ago?

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

view all

Also read: How Bengalis discovered revenge eating this Durga Puja

Even before the pandemic, studies indicated that luxury consumers were tending towards values and a social conscience—no sweatshops, recycling water or fabrics, returning profits to the community—over pure ostentation and power statements. Price tags and definitions of what constitute luxury may change over time but what remains consistent is the desire to own a one-of-a-kind item that signals sensibility, style, even power, and tells a story about the kind of person one is. 

advertisement

advertisement

To reflect these ideas of luxury in its annual gifting guide, Lounge consulted experts and curated a selection of products and experiences from the best brands. We have gone with the sentiment of the season, which seems to be excess, and brought together products that spell quality, pleasure and lasting value.

Write to the Lounge editor shalini.umachandran@htlive.com or on Twitter @shalinimb

Also read: Mumbai's got a new club culture

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    30.10.2021 | 11:15 AM IST

MOST POPULAR

  1. Can this small carbon capture innovation make a big difference?
  2. How doing HIIT helped me train for my Himalayan trek
  3. Diwali gifting guide: Functional jewellery that shines really bright 
  4. The Diwali luxury gifting guide  
  5. How Asma Khan used samosas to silence sexism 

advertisement

Next Story

advertisement