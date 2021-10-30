A note on the issue: The season of excess

We are midway through the season of festivals and gifting, and there seems to be just one thought on people’s minds—make up for all the time lost last year. Whether it’s food, shopping, gifting or redecorating, they are pulling out all the stops as they celebrate. People are spending less time watching TV or shopping online for groceries and have resumed dining out or are planning vacations.

Over the past month, news reports have detailed a rise in luxury car sales in India, in high-end online fashion purchases and airline tickets. As travel opens up again, European markets are hoping Asia’s luxury shoppers will return to their stores—but will they shop like they did two years ago?

Even before the pandemic, studies indicated that luxury consumers were tending towards values and a social conscience—no sweatshops, recycling water or fabrics, returning profits to the community—over pure ostentation and power statements. Price tags and definitions of what constitute luxury may change over time but what remains consistent is the desire to own a one-of-a-kind item that signals sensibility, style, even power, and tells a story about the kind of person one is.

To reflect these ideas of luxury in its annual gifting guide, Lounge consulted experts and curated a selection of products and experiences from the best brands. We have gone with the sentiment of the season, which seems to be excess, and brought together products that spell quality, pleasure and lasting value.

