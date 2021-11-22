A note on the issue: The reality of climate change

It’s not really a topic for Saturday morning—that’s one of the reactions we get when Lounge does a cover story on climate change. Reality may not be welcome on the weekend but while it’s uncomfortable to hear, climate change is increasingly impacting our lives.

Of course, most people—unless they are somewhat irrational deniers of climate change—are aware of the severity of the threat but there’s an odd disconnect between that logical, reasonable recognition of a problem and a real, emotional engagement with the issue. It may seem like climate change is always in the news but somehow, we don’t act to change our behaviour and counter its effects so that lives, usually of the most marginalised, are not imperilled.

For the past couple of weeks, COP26 has been on our screens non-stop, with negotiators and leaders of countries wrangling over goals, phrases and numbers. A week after everyone flew home from Glasgow, there are still clarifications being issued about who asked for “phase out” to be replaced with “phase down”.

The final result of the two weeks of negotiations is somewhat complicated; it’s not a clear “everyone got what they wanted” or “everyone hates the Glasgow Climate Pact”. But why does it seem so hard to understand what went on at COP26? Two writers—one of whom was at the summit—break it down for you with a simple explanation of the key takeaways in our cover story this week.

Other stories in the issue include a profile of Netflix India’s creative head Monika Shergill and her plans for programming; an interview with Jaya Asokan, the director of the forthcoming India Art Fair; and a deeply reported piece on India’s handloom carpet weavers and the yawning gap between their wages and the fortunes of carpet export houses. And as always, we have suggestions on what to watch, do, eat and enjoy this weekend.

