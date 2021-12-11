A note on the issue: The essential party guide

As the end of the year draws nearer, the normally enthusiastic hosts who are known for curating the most memorable parties of the season find themselves in a bit of a quandary—go all out as they usually do, especially to reward themselves after nearly two years of discipline, or cancel plans altogether and huddle at home? The arrival of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has dampened spirits a fair bit—but clearly not enough for a mass cancellation of plans. Invitations are still going out, and get-togethers are being planned—but what if you could keep it small, do it yourself without event planners and caterers, and host a gathering that’s not just safe for all your guests but also truly personal and cosy?

advertisement

advertisement

Also read: This holiday season, be daring in your festive food pairings

The Lounge team has put together a whole lot of ideas for ways to do exactly this—whether you are the kind to find a comfortable corner from which to observe the proceedings or are the life of the party. You don’t have to leave home or even call in a group of friends—our ideas for celebration work just as well if you are planning for a party of one.

From films to line up for a movie night to games to play with a small group of friends, there’s nothing usual about this list. Our suggestions for a festive spread too are all about using easy-to-find, locally sourced ingredients such as root veggies, kokum, amla, curry leaves, artisanal cheeses and more for unusual food and drink pairings. And there’s no party without a cheat sheet—we tell you how to fake your way through a book club meeting even if you haven’t actually read the book being discussed, but the tips there are just as useful if you need to fill some awkward pauses. It’s the essential party guide, whether your guests are in your living room or just on Instagram.

advertisement

advertisement

Write to the Lounge editor shalini.umachandran@htlive.com

@shalinimb

Also read: Tips on swinging that book club meet even without reading the book