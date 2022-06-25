A note on the issue: It’s Wimbledon, it’s special

We have to admit it. We are a bit partial to Roger Federer at Lounge. Full-time writers, columnists or contributors, we tend to be Federer fans, and with Wimbledon set to start, it will be hard to go through the season without thinking about his many wins, and losses, and the sheer beauty of his game. As Lounge columnist and Straits Times’ writer Rohit Brijnath puts it, “Wimbledon is Federer’s surface and his tribe.”

Federer may not be playing this year but Wimbledon is a fixture on any tennis fan’s calendar, much like the Lounge Wimbledon special is on ours. This year, Centre Court turns 100, making it even more special.

The winners could be a surprise, too, since the era of the dominance of Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams seems to be drawing to a close. Yet, in the men’s singles, Nadal and defending champion Djokovic might still be the ones to beat. Both are in their mid-30s, and Nadal is dealing with what could be a career-ending injury, but the younger players haven’t spent enough time on grass to understand it, as one of our stories observes.

The women’s game seems beset with similar concerns: Overwhelming favourite and top-seeded Iga Świątek, who won the women’s French Open title earlier this month, will also be making the tricky switch from clay to grass. Serena Williams wasn’t expected to play but has made a wild-card entry—will she make an incredible comeback or could this be her farewell?

This issue is all about tennis—from fashion and film to the on-court action—but there is also plenty for those with no interest in the game. We have an interview with legendary chef Alain Ducasse, who recently opened the India arm of his Ecole Ducasse culinary institute. He’s known for his farm-to-fork practices and is hoping to teach the concepts to a new generation of chefs in India. We also meet Silicon Valley entrepreneurs of Indian origin who have turned wine collectors, building up cellars with thousands of bottles of the world’s most expensive wines.

