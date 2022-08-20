A note on the issue: Growing into a role

After the disaster that was Student Of The Year, I had decided to steer clear of anything featuring Alia Bhatt. No matter how often her Highway, Udta Punjab and Raazi came up in conversation, and despite the fact that I had Gully Boy’s music on repeat for a few weeks, I am not proud to say I didn’t watch her work. I followed her career through interviews and the news, curious about her evolution as an actor and a public figure, but without a real understanding of her range.

With the great reviews for Darlings following so quickly after Gangubai Kathiawadi, I decided to fix that, and realised what I had been missing. The 29-year-old has had a busy year—carrying a film like Gangubai Kathiawadi, making her debut as a producer with Darlings, getting married and preparing to be a mother—and when she agreed to sit down with Lounge for a chat, we were all excited. She tells Raja Sen about her approach to work, the messages she sends through it, challenging herself, and the roles she hopes to take on in the future.

This is an issue with a bit more sparkle than usual. We meet fashion designer, entrepreneur and actor Masaba Gupta, who has just launched her beauty brand, Love Child, into a market crowded with similar skincare and wellness products in the ₹100-900 price range. She discusses creating and building brands, the responsibility and privilege of being a child of celebrities, her work as an actor, and her mother’s role in her life.

We are stirring the pot by asking whether Tamil composer Ilaiyaraaja’s new music is as fabulous as the old—the hook from his 1985 hit Unakkum Enakkum Anandam often forms the background audio for Reels, he seems to go viral every year with a sample or a remix, and has collaborated with Netflix to promote the Telugu and Tamil versions of Stranger Things. Even if you don’t agree with our argument, the songs featured in our piece make for a great playlist. And, as always, we have reviews of books you should be reading, ideas to help you make travel plans, and suggestions on what to wear, eat, watch and do this weekend, and through the week.

