A note on the issue: Art that speaks to everyone

The India Art Fair is on this weekend, and as is customary at Lounge, this week’s issue is our art special. Whether our interests lie in contemporary practice, film-art, religious art, pop-art or tech-art, ultimately all forms of art are a means to delve deeper into our individual selves, and how we relate to (and coexist with) the rest of society. Sometimes I think of artists like scientists, seeking to answer intimate yet universal questions about human cognition and existence. Our engagement with the art they create becomes, in turn, our own way of seeking out answers to similar questions about life.

The art special, which is curated by our arts writer Avantika Bhuyan, is, unsurprisingly, always among our best issues of the year. She brings to it her deep knowledge and keen understanding, guiding all of us in the team to look at art more analytically. Her in-depth profile of Pushpamala N.—among my favourite artists ever since I saw her series of works featuring that other original disruptor, Fearless Nadia—is a layered one to be read at leisure (as is much else in this issue).

We also have stories on the future of art and technology. Art has always engendered debate, and AI art is certainly doing that. Another story makes the case that humans will always be at the heart of art, whether it is created by hand, code, 3D printers, AR or AI. Art, then, is just entering a new phase with technology as the aid.

Apart from highlights from the India Art Fair, we have a list of the best exhibitions on show elsewhere. In addition, we have a review of Salman Rushdie’s Victory City, a beautiful book of artistry and texture. And for fans of racing, we have a story on the Hyderabad ePrix, a major motorsports event in India after nearly a decade. It’s a busy weekend for everyone.

