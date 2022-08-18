Travel: Morocco's blue city of Chefchaouen in photos

Children play on the streets of Chefchaouen, a city in the Rif Mountains in north-western Morocco. Founded in 1471, the medieval Berber city with its walled Kasbah is known as the Blue Pearl of Morocco.
(Sugato Mukherjee)
The original fortified settlement of Chefchaouen was built in the 15th century to protect its residents from Portuguese invaders.
(Sugato Mukherjee)
A bakery inside the blue city of Chefchaouen in Morocco with an assortment of homemade leavened bread.
(Sugato Mukherjee)
Chefchaouen in Morocco is known for traditional handmade souvenirs, from carpets to crockery and artisanal clothing. Pigments on display at a roadside shop in the kasbah, or walled city.
(Sugato Mukherjee)
There is a relaxed vibe in the narrow streets of the medina, where the locals, many attired in the traditional Moroccan djellaba, are friendly and helpful. In the warren of cobbled alleyways in Chefchaouen in Morocco, one can see all shades of blue from powder blue to periwinkle, creating a cobalt cityscape.
(Sugato Mukherjee)
The all-pervading blue of Chefchaouen has quite a few explanations. One group says it the medina was painted blue by Jewish settlers, for whom blue represents heaven. Others will tell you that the shades of blue act as a mosquito repellent and when the residents saw fewer mosquitoes in the Jewish quarter, they also painted their homes blue.
(Sugato Mukherjee)
Chefchaouen in Morocco is home to several ethnic groups, including Jews, Berbers and Moors, lending it a unique cultural identity. The entire old town of Chaouen, as it is lovingly called, is a car-free zone and easy to navigate.
(Sugato Mukherjee)
FIRST PUBLISHED
18.08.2022
| 07:00 AM IST
