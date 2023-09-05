Destinations that offer luxury on a platter Looking for staycation options for the weekend? Here’s a list of properties that offer a lot of room for indulgence and Insta-worthy images /news/big-story/luxury-weekend-vacations-staycation-holiday-111693466698565.html 111693466698565 story

NOORMAHAL PALACE KARNAL, HARYANA

Inspired by the traditional Mughal and Rajputana schools of architecture, the Noormahal Palace in Karnal, Haryana, is spread across 10 acres. It offers 125 spacious rooms, along with seven suites fit for royalty. From white agaria marble flooring to semi-precious stone inlay work, gold-leaf frescos and stunning crystal chandeliers, every part of the hotel reminds you of India’s royal past. Among the other highlights are the restaurants. The Frontier Mail, for instance, takes inspiration from the train that operated between Mumbai (then Bombay) and Peshawar in the pre-Independence era. Its menu comprises cuisines from the regions through which the train made its journey. Then there’s the colonial style Polo Bar that serves cocktails inspired by the royal sport.

SAJ IN THE FOREST KOHKA, MADHYA PRADESH

Saj in the Forest has three categories of rooms named after tree species, Mahua (large rooms for big groups), Palash (for small families) and Sal (suites built side by side).

Saj in the Forest is a good idea if you are looking for a destination that offers relaxation as well as fun. Inspired by the elements of nature, the resort, close to the Pench National Park, has three categories of rooms named after tree species: Mahua (large rooms for big groups), Palash (for small families) and Sal (suites built side by side). The walls of the resort depict the traditional Gond Art. You can also enjoy a jungle safari, a backwater safari, learn pottery, and have dinner under the stars.

CHANDELA KHAJURAHO, MADHYA PRADESH

Chandela Khajuraho has an easy access to the Panna Tiger Reserve national park in the Vindhya range.

Built in 1969, this five-star hotel in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district has a fine blend of modern luxe experiences while retaining a traditional charm. A gateway to the ancient city of exotic temples, Khajuraho, the property offers an insight into the art and architecture that blossomed in 10th century India. It’s also conveniently located—a five-minute drive from the Khajuraho airport and railway station—and has an easy access to the Panna Tiger Reserve national park in the Vindhya range.

CHUNDA PALACE UDAIPUR, RAJASTHAN

Chunda Palace offers a glimpse into the indulgent life of the Mewar region.

Located near the Pichola lake in Rajasthan, Chunda Palace belongs to one of the former noble houses of the Mewar kingdom. The heritage hotel offers a glimpse into the indulgent life of the Mewar region and its architectural designs. From the handpainted interior walls, to bone inlay artwork, the property offers a good lesson in history, art and the royal way of living.

ANVAYA DELHI

Anvaya, a six-suite luxury retreat, is a hidden gem of Delhi.

This six-suite luxury retreat is a hidden gem of Delhi. Located in the Chhattarpur area, the property is like an oasis hidden near a forest while being only 20 minutes away from the heart of the Capital. Private butlers, a pool, a kitchen that serves global cuisines with a focus on seasonality—it serves luxury, comfort and everything in between.

MARY BUDDEN ESTATE BINSAR, UTTARAKHAND

This 19th century Himalayan forest homestyle hotel is spread across five acres,

If you want to ditch the chaos of your busy city life, drive down to one of the most picturesque destinations in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region, Binsar. This 19th century Himalayan forest homestyle hotel was once a school for orphans in the area. The wooded estate, spread across five acres, offers a panoramic view of the great Himalayan range. It has over six rooms, complete with fireplaces, stone patios and several open sit-outs. Antique furniture fills most private drawing and dining rooms. The estate is near the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, so expect to hear sounds of several exotic birds and animals.