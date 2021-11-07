How a city dweller revived his kinship with mountains

There is something calming about sitting across from a mountain, observing her traits, becoming familiar with the landscape. Spend enough time and you develop a kinship with the towering form. And if the bond is deep enough, she will throw surprises at you every once in a while, keeping you entranced.

Mountain gazing is a hobby. Through most of the pandemic last year, I sat by the window at home in Mumbai, alongside the resident squirrel, tormented by memories of such visions. I would try to focus on the work at hand, only to be taken back to those magical heights by the prayer flags dancing by the window and the many mountain sketches on the walls. It was almost like the Buddha at my desk was teasing me, aware of the turmoil I was experiencing each day.

Finally, I couldn’t take it any more. I had to go, simply to stare at the mountains once again. Himachal Pradesh is a land I have crisscrossed on many occasions in the past. This time around, though, there was no return date, a generic route for an itinerary, and mountains on my mind.

Travel has changed. I, for one, have always been happy to hop on to any mode of transport, caring more for the conversation than comfort. This autumn, though, the pandemic meant I had to create a bubble in my trusted Ertiga. Besides, it allowed me to carry luxuries that wouldn’t quite fit into a haversack. Three days later, I arrive at the foothills. The following morning, I cut out the high speeds, and the air conditioning, as I hit the first slopes. Locals call the region dev bhoomi, the land of the gods. The pilgrimage has begun.

Soon, I am in apple country. The villages seem abandoned but the orchards, and mandis (markets), are bustling. It’s harvest season and there isn’t a minute to lose. For locals like Navkaran Boris, an apple farmer from Kalpa, business is just beginning to revive post-pandemic. By the time I reach Kalpa, I have a collection of the freshest Kinnauri apples.

It’s dark when I wake up the next morning in Saryo village. It’s so early I feel guilty munching on my apple breakfast, fearing the crunch will awaken the neighbours. The forms of the Kinner-Kailash range in front take shape, the placid glaciers glowing in the first rays of the sun.

While the Kinner-Kailash peak draws the pilgrims, it is Raldang at the far right of the range that has my attention. It seems to pierce the sky as the serrated ridges glide down to the valley below. The sun stirs it from its slumber. I settle in, finally at peace, far from viruses and vaccines. For the rest of the day, I sit there, allowing Raldang to work its seductive charm.

Through all of last year, Spiti Valley was closed to outsiders. The locals felt it was the most effective way to keep the virus at bay. It was a restless time for Padma Dorjee from Shego, a short distance from the district headquarters in Kaza. Having worked in tourism all his life, he missed the tourists and trekkers; his home-stay looked abandoned. He breathed a sigh of relief when the pandemic situation improved. Trekkers and tourists from the plains started eyeing the mountains once again. But things seemed to be better this time around: The tourists were back, yes, but in fewer numbers—in numbers possibly just right for the fragile landscape Dorjee calls home.

I tell him I want to stay away from the tourist spots. On a whim, we set out for his wife’s maternal home in Demul, hiking up a peak called Palari that towers above it. The thin mountain air taxes my busted, out-of-touch lungs, and the slow trudge up a scree slope seems unending. The halt to munch on dried apples and jowar (sorghum) is welcome relief. Finally, we reach the top. A floating sea of mountain ranges unfolds in every direction. Right across is the majestic Nimo Loksa, plumes of snow rising in the air. The wind hits like a blast, the sun’s warmth is energising.

Dorjee breaks into stories of winter, when the valley enters a deep freeze. Village life comes to a standstill, with people largely staying indoors. This, he says, is when the mountains come to life. Snow leopards, Himalayan red foxes and blue sheep make their presence felt on the same slopes we have just traversed. It’s reason enough for the intrepid traveller to brave the cold.

Dorjee, a veteran of such trips, says spotting wildlife in the cold can be as challenging as starting the car. It takes hours to warm up a fuel tank and get the engine fired up. He remembers being stranded on precarious roads, his path blocked by metres of snow. Last year, there were no such adventures. Dorjee stayed busy with domestic chores. So his excitement is evident as he contemplates a climb up Palari this winter.

The route from Manali to Leh has drawn adventurers for years. But with immaculate roads set out by the Border Roads Organisation, these days one must turn to the Kunzum La that connects the Spiti and Lahaul valleys for a real fix of adrenaline. These aren’t really roads—more like enough space cleared of boulders to allow a vehicle to pass.

A signboard tells visitors to stay off the route for six months from 15 October. In winter, even a rescue is not possible. There is no mobile phone network beyond Losar, the last village in Spiti, until Khoksar in Lahaul. The dhabas (eateries) at Batal and Chhatru shut shop too. For the next 85km, I am on my own, banking on the generosity of fellow travellers. At first, I seem to be on track, despite a few cliffhanger moments. But then, as if on cue, a truck breaks down at a bend, a boulder by its side preventing any vehicle from crossing it. The vehicles lined up are abandoned to discuss a solution to the situation.

There is time enough to admire the raw dreamscape. The Chandra river snakes its way calmly through the boulder-strewn valley. The sights of pandemic-stricken Mumbai counting its covid-19 cases recede further from the mind. By the time we are clear, the valley is shutting out the last rays of the sun. The peaks turn a pleasing pink.

The tedious crawl finally comes to an end, I spot a tarred road in the headlights. The nine-hour roller-coaster ride that seemed never-ending is over. A row of parking lights flash in the distance. I look around. Under a dreamy full moon, interrupted by travelling clouds, the glowing snow peaks are still keeping me company.

Hardships in the mountains come in many forms. Until last year, the people of Lahaul would be boxed in each winter by snowed-out passes. The Atal Tunnel, which was inaugurated last year and bypasses Rohtang La to connect Lahaul with Manali through the year, has changed everything. Just how much is something locals are only now starting to come to terms with. On certain days, the roads are chock-a-block with vehicles coughing up fumes. Ubiquitous plastic dots snow-blanketed slopes. Trash is dumped into the nullahs that empty into the Chandra river. It meets the Bhaga downstream and forms the Chenab that flows into Pakistan. A local quips about the toxic gifts India packs off to its neighbours.

My month out of time passes all too quickly. As I drive back, Shimla’s twinkling lights tell me the festive season has arrived. The parikrama is complete, the heart content and the mind at peace.

Shail Desai is a Mumbai-based journalist.

