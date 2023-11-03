Diwali gifting guide 2023: For the home and beyond Going beyond the expected and the ordinary, Lounge picks gifts for everyone, from the globetrotter and the decor freak to the gardening enthusiast /news/big-story/diwali-gifting-guide-2023-travel-home-garden-gift-ideas-111698920045029.html 111698920045029 story

Gifting can simultaneously be delightful and extremely stressful. There’s nothing like finding the perfect gift, whether it is an utilitarian object or one that is simply beautiful in design and form; the best gifts, of course, combine both, and hold meaning for both the giver and the receiver.

“A perfect gift is one that is picked thoughtfully and is reminiscent of the memories you share with someone. I like to give people gifts that remind them of me, that reflect something personal and unique about my relationship with them. I want my gifts to encourage the recipient to pause, to dream, to make the time for the little moments,” says Anita Lal, founder of Indian luxury lifestyle brand Good Earth.

At Lounge, we often curate objects of desire that reflect the changing aesthetic landscape around us — many of these objects are fabulously priced, and we know that not everyone can afford them, but the aim is to showcase the best of modern design and to build appreciation for the fact that things that are made with care take human labour and imagination to create. More and more, we find ourselves being deeply impressed with homegrown brands and products that are thoughtful, slow and made with passion and creativity. “As India creates its design voice and shapes its aesthetic identity on a global stage, more and more indigenous brands are discovering their own interpretation of what it means to be Indian today,” says Lal.

For our annual Diwali Gifting Guide, we decided to dip into this cornucopia of Indian design and find products that are homegrown, largely handmade, and reflect the sophistication and finesse that Indian design has achieved in the past few decades. This Diwali, we celebrate homegrown Indian design in linked stories that will help you find something for everyone — or for yourself.

FOR THE TRAVELLER

Out of the box

The Dusty Rose Box Bag from Tanned

The minimal and sleek Dusty Rose Box Bag from Tanned is made of two kinds of leather and comes with a detachable shoulder strap, making it a great cross-body bag or sling. Available on Tanned.in; ₹11,200

Essential Maintenance

A persoalised travel essentials set

A stylish set of travel accessories, including a passport cover, a sunglasses case and a coin pouch with key chains. Available on Thestylesalad.in; ₹4,428

Travel detail

Love Travel Guide - Jaipur

Author Fiona Caulfield’s slim handbooks for different Indian cities help both travellers and residents discover authentic experiences. Available on Lovetravelguides.com; ₹23,000

Sails ahoy

Nappa Dori Luggage Tags

Miniature lookalikes of the brand’s iconic steamer trunks, luggage tags from Nappa Dori with a leather strap. Available on Nappadori.com; ₹650 each

FOR THE HOME

Brassy bold

The Gulmohar Dinner Set from Indian Heirloom Company

Hark back to the age-old tradition of eating out of kansa plates with this hand-painted Gulmohar dinner set. It has been put together by the Indian Heirloom Company. Available on indianheirloomcompany.com; ₹75,000 for a set of six (plates, bowls, glasses, spoons)

Goblet of Earth

The Kullar Goblet from Ikkis

Combine Indian craftsmanship with contemporary design with Ikkis’ kullar goblet. This gift box comes in a set of two. Available on Ikkis.in; ₹8,000

On the side

The Chrysanthemum Side Table from Viya Home

The Chrysanthemum Side Table would be a colourful addition to any living room. It comes from Viya Home-The India Edit, a contemporary brand rooted in India’s rich heritage, led by designer Vikram Goyal. Visit www.instagram.com/viyahome.theindiaedit/ for details; ₹1.18 lakh for a 15-inch table

Rock and Roll

CD Jukebox from Anemos

This CD Jukebox is a perfect gift for a musical home: It comes packed with premium-quality speakers, Bluetooth connectivity and AM/FM. Available on anemos.in and its Mumbai outlet; ₹25,000

Tropical tea-time

The Serendip Collection from Good Earth

Good Earth’s new Serendip collection of tableware designs is inspired by the tobacco leaf motif. This set of tea plates interprets the beauty of a tropical paradise.

FOR THE GARDEN

Power Plant

The Jojo planters

These planters come in four different sizes, with colour options such as white, brown, blue and orange. They are perfect to enliven a cosy corner, a work desk or a children’s bedroom. Available on plantastic.store; ₹1,099 for the small size

Green Line

The Parallel Lines bench from Objectry

In compact apartments, multitasking design-forward pieces such as this bench become a conversation starter. Available on objectry.com; ₹24,500

Duck Duck Go

The Duck Norris watering can

The Duck Norris watering can is a pop of pink to give bougainvilleas some serious competition. Available on freedomtree.in; ₹3,280

Mango Mania

A gardening apron from Jaypore

An apron is the kind of thoughtful, versatile and eye-catching gift a plant parent will truly appreciate. Available on jaypore.com; ₹649 each

