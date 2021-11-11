Alia Bhatt & Masaba Gupta unfold sustainability with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 | Flip3 5G

Actor Alia Bhatt is turning into a designer, thanks to her fabulous foldables, the all-new Samsung Z Flip3 and Z Fold3.

The design inspiration hit when Alia was up late flipping through photographs of actresses and what they were wearing, on the large, immersive screen of her Galaxy Z Fold3.

“True fact … all actresses stalk other actresses,” she tells us in a new video that was launched recently. And as she was browsing, she discovered Samsung Global Goals, a smart application on all Galaxy devices, which enables you to contribute to a cause that is close to your heart and make your bit of difference.

Inspired, she picks up the phone and video calls her friend, designer Masaba Gupta. Both the actor and designer have the new Samsung foldable series phones, which they prop on their tables for a comfortable, hands-free video call! Samsung’s foldable series has a Flex Mode that enables you to place the phone on a table and adjust the camera angle right where you want it so you can take steady photos or make video calls with your hands free.

Masaba Gupta in the new Samsung Z Series ad

“So, I wanna raise awareness for a sustainable world. And only you can help me,” says Alia. She wants to create a dress in collaboration with the designer, but she wants to do it herself. Masaba is not really given a choice here – she tries to reason with her actor friend telling her that she is not a designer, but Alia is in no mood to relent.

“But, Maas you are my friend and you’re a designer and you have to help me! Now bye!” says Alia, before flipping the phone shut and ending the call.

Next, Alia and Masaba give us a sneak peek into the creation process going on at the designer’s studio. Alia has brought with her some old dresses that she wants to refurbish and create a new piece of clothing from. The idea is to reduce wastage and upcycle the clothes that we already have, to create an all-new wardrobe.

“I am going to use all my clothes. We are not going to waste any fabric. All the leftovers, we will make into accessories and stuff like that,” she tells the design team. They go into the fine details of their creation and ‘designer’ Alia has a point of view on every aspect – from the colour to the zipper and the overall look!

Alia Bhatt joins hands with good friend Masaba Gupta to create an upcycled dress and raise awareness about sustainable fashion.

They want to freeze the colour of the dress – Masaba wants black, or maybe red, but Alia has a different take. She points to the beautiful lavender colour on her Galaxy Z Flip3 and finally, they agree, with a celebratory selfie on the cover screen!

Alia spends the evening browsing through styles of dresses on the large screen of her Galaxy Z Fold3 and puts them together into an organised moodboard with the S Pen. The screen is specially designed for multitasking as the large screen enables you to divide the screen and work on different things simultaneously. We see her marking the designs that she likes and layering the photos to give the designer an idea of what she wants.

Masaba draws out different designs for the dress, all using the S Pen on Galaxy Z Fold3 and shares them with Alia over messages. The revolutionary foldable brings together the best of a phone and tablet to offer compatibility with the S Pen that allows you to create, design and share, all from the phone. So, who needs a laptop anymore?

Alia approves the final design, which she likes, but feels something is still missing. She goes back to her inspiration collage and takes out the pictures layer by layer, going back to the one of a little girl that inspired her towards the cause. The process is so seamless – the S Pen allows her to tap the screen and take off layer by layer, taking her back to the start in seconds.

“Sometimes you’ve got to remember why you started something in the first place. And that is where the best inspiration comes from. She sports the gorgeous dress with a matching little heart-shaped bag created with the same floral fabric and fits her compact Z Flip3 into it. At a folded size of just 4.2 inches, it is the perfect smartphone in terms of pocketability.

And, that brings the actor to the same existential questions she has had since she received the Galaxy foldables from Samsung. “Hey Alia! Are you going to Flip or are you going to Fold?” a voice asks her! We are still waiting for an answer.

The best is yet to come. One lucky winner stands a chance to win this exclusive sustainable dress designed by Alia and Masaba! All you need to do is visit the Samsung Global Goals app (samsungglobalgoals.com/alia) and share the video, tagging Samsung India with #UnfoldYourWorld.

So, what are you waiting for?