What to watch this week: Dunki, Maestro and more

Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan teams up with 3 Idiots director Rajkumar Hirani for this film about a group of friends from a village in Punjab who will do whatever it takes to emigrate to England. Dunki co-stars Tapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Hirani regular Boman Irani. A change of genre after Pathaan and Jawan, this comedy-drama will be Khan’s third release in a massively successful year. (In theatres)

Maestro

A still from Maestro.

The great American conductor and composer Leonard Berstein gets the prestige biopic treatment. Bradley Cooper directs, and plays Bernstein. The film runs through Bernstein’s towering achievements – among them composing West Side Story – and his marriage to Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan), which survived substance abuse problems and his affairs with men and women. Matthew Libatique, best known for his work with Darren Aronofsky, is the cinematographer. (Netflix)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians

A still from Percy Jackson & the Olympians

Responsible for introducing a generation of children to Greek mythology, Rick Riordan’s beloved book series is now, inevitably, a Disney show. Walker Scobell as Percy, son of Poseidon, who must deal with an angry Zeus and Olympus in peril. With a built-in audience, the eight-episode series doesn’t need to bring in big-name adult talent; nevertheless, wild-eyed Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, god of wine, sounds like a delicious idea. (Disney+ Hotstar)

Soundtrack #2

A still from Soundtrack #2

Four years after their breakup, Ji Su-ho (Noh Sang-hyun; of Pachinko fame) and Hyeon-seo’s (Keum Sae-rok’s) cross paths once again. Su-ho, who used to be a delivery boy, is a successful entrepreneur now, while Hyeon-seo, despite being a brilliant student, is a struggling piano instructor. The second in the Soundtrack series, this ongoing K-drama is an easy watch, combining romance, ambition and music. (Disney+ Hotstar)

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

A still from Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Prashant Neel, director of the hit KGF films, teams up with Baahubali star Prabhas. This Telugu action thriller also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan, and looks as violent, stylized and unhinged as Neel’s previous work. The smart money would be on Shah Rukh Khan this week, but the Indian moviegoing public’s desire for pounding action has been insatiable in recent years and Salaar might just spring a surprise. (In theatres)

Compiled by Uday Bhatia and Nipa Charagi

