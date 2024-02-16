What to watch this week: ‘One Love’, ‘Love Storiyaan’ and more Get up, stand up for Bob Marley, celebrate Valentine’s week with ‘Love Storiyaan’, and other titles to watch /how-to-lounge/new-films-series-bob-marley-love-storiyaan-111708056513168.html 111708056513168 story

Bob Marley: One Love

British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir adds reggae legend Bob Marley to the list of famous people he’s played: Malcolm X in One Night in Miami and Barack Obama in The Comey Rule. This film looks at the Marley’s messianic fame, his politics and his personal relationships. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, with cinematography by the great Robert Elswit (Michael Clayton, There Will Be Blood). (In theatres)

Love Storiyaan

A Valentine’s Day release from Dharmatic Entertainment. Based on the Instagram account India Love Project by (former Lounge editor) Priya Ramani, (Lounge columnist) Samar Halarnkar and Niloufer Venkatraman, this docuseries looks at six romantic relationships that persevered despite differences, be it religion, caste or geography. The directors include Shazia Iqbal (Bebaak), Hardik Mehta (Kaamyaab), Archana Phadke (About Love), Vivek Soni (Meenakshi Sundareshwar), Rahul Badwelkar, Collin D’Cunha and Akshay Indikar. (Amazon Prime)

House of Ninjas

This new action series is a modern take on the traditional ninja narrative. It tells the story of the last ninja clan, the Tawara, whose members have blended into society and live like regular folk. A national crisis forces them to band together again. Created by Dave Boyle, and starring Kento Kaku, Yôsuke Eguchi and Tae Kimura. (Netflix)

Adieu Philippine

This 1962 film is one of the deep cuts of the French New Wave, overlooked at the time of its release but subsequently reappraised as a work that might stand with Breathless, Le Point Courte or The 400 Blows. It looks at the complicated love life of Michel, a young Parisian who’s been called up to serve in the Algerian War. Directed by Jacques Rozier. (MUBI)

