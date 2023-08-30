Women band together to make their voices heard in the Hindi film industry Tired of being sidelined, women workers in the Hindi film industry are banding together to ensure that their voices are heard both on set and off /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/women-workers-hindi-film-industry-safe-spaces-equality-111693372301289.html 111693372301289 story

The Indian Women Cinematographers' Collective was formed on 8 March, 2017. Seen here is a file photo of some of the members. Courtesy: IWCC

Female protagonists are often the biggest stars in Bollywood films, but behind the scenes it is still an industry dominated by men. Tired of being sidelined, women workers are banding together to ensure their voices are heard—on set, and off. "We'd have at least 80-90 people on a set and only three or four of them were women," says Petrina D'Rozario, a film producer. "We'd bump into each other (and say) 'Oh, my God, why can't we get a toilet?'."

D'Rozario is founder and president of Women in Film and Television, India, a nonprofit advocacy group based in Mumbai. Besides the dearth of bathrooms, she says female staff has had to contend with a lack of childcare facilities, lower pay and late-night shifts with no thought given to their personal safety— problems film industry trade unions have failed to resolve.

That has driven D'Rozario and other women working in India's huge film industry to form their own groups outside the traditional trade union framework to lobby on issues related to working conditions and gender-related inequalities.

"In my mind, most of the film fraternity is a boys club," says Fowzia Fathima, a cinematographer and founding member of the Indian Women Cinematographers' Collective, a group of female cinematographers.

Also read: ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ review: The best Indian streaming show out there

While her organisation—like D'Rozario's—lacks the bargaining power of a traditional union, it provides a forum for women to find work, seek advice on cases of workplace sexual harassment and share professional tips and industry news.

"It's a safe space to discuss specific concerns which practicing women face. That is going to be needed until many things get discussed in the open," says Fathima.

In India's 2.1 trillion rupee ($25.47 billion) movie business, men outnumber women in Bollywood film crews by five to two, according to research by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). In Hollywood, the ratio is similar, with about a third of key behind-the-scenes crew jobs occupied by women.

India's film industry is the world's most prolific, churning out approximately 2,000 films each year and employing all kinds of artists including actors, musicians, fight masters, pyrotechnicians, stunt performers, costume designers and dancers.

But women, who work in Bollywood struggle to get hired, says Darshana Sreedhar Mini, an academic at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who studies labour organisation in the Indian movie industry. Sreedhar says part of the imbalance is linked to women's unequal representation in unions, and the lack of women in leadership roles.

Women only occupy about 10% of senior management roles on set, found a 2022 industry report by media consulting group Ormax Media and streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. Union leaders are concerned about the issue of women's under-representation in their ranks and the wider industry, says B.N. Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), an umbrella organisation for 32 established industry unions.

FWICE told Context that 50,000 of its 289,000 members - just 17% - were female. "There's a lot of women not taking union memberships, but there are lots of women working. They don't earn as much so they don't join the unions," Tiwari says, adding that many film industry workers were on short-term contracts, and that there was discrimination in recruitment.

Also read: A poetic farewell to Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto to be screened in Venice

According to him, the absence of women in the industry trade unions is a "point of shame" for his organisation and has vowed to raise the issue at the federation's next meeting. "We will work towards making the industry a better place for women to work," he says.

Discrimination by male-dominated movie unions was spotlighted in a 2014 Supreme Court ruling that ended a nearly six-decade informal ban on women being employed as make-up artists in the film industry.

Charu Khurana led legal proceedings against the Cine Costume Make-up Artists and Hairdressers Association, an industry union, which had informally decided that only men could work in the role, and obstructed her from working on sets.

"They said ... they'd never employed female make-up artists because if they allowed women to work, all the actors would only choose women, and males would be deprived of a livelihood," Khurana said by phone.

She recalled having to hide in actors' vanity vans and give credits for her work to junior male make-up artists to prevent union action against her. Her own application to join the union was stonewalled for more than a decade.

Also read: Are there any takers in Russia for propaganda-style cinema on the Ukraine war?

Since the verdict, Khurana has worked on some of Bollywood's biggest hits, and seen the number of women enrolled in the make-up artists' union expand significantly. Nearly a decade on, the industry's gender pay gap is the most pressing concern, says Sreedhar.

She says that female crew members continue to face a multitude of other challenges such as getting jobs and feeling unwelcome on set—particularly if they work in technical roles. By connecting with other women's organisations, D'Rozario says her group had been able to help women get scholarships, internships and networking opportunities. "We went through so much fire of trying to raise funds, beg borrow and steal to make events happen," she says.

The payoff, she added, has been seeing female filmmakers blossom in the industry, though much still needs to change.