Will the Golden Globes return to their former glory?

After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked off its annual award show off television for a year, the Golden Globes geared up Monday for its return by showering nominations on the black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin and the multiverse mash-up Everything Everywhere all at Once.

In an attempt to restore early-morning fanfare to the awards-season tradition, nominations were read from the Beverly Hilton and aired live on NBC's Today show. Hollywood, which spurned the HFPA after 2021 reports detailed the body's lack of diversity and rampant ethical indiscretions, once again woke up to news of nominees — though this time the response was much more muted.

Martin McDonagh's feuding friends tale The Banshees of Inisherin led with eight nominations, including nods for actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's existential action comedy Everything Everywhere all at Once came in second with six nominations, including nods for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The Globes spread nominations around to a number of Oscar favorites (Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, Todd Fields' Tár) while also elevating big-budget spectacles like Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water. Each, along with Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, landed nominations for best film, drama.

While enthusiastic statements and social-media reactions often follow Globes nominations, Hollywood mostly responded with crickets Monday. Any full-fledged embrace by the industry eluded the HFPA.

Only a handful of nominees — including Rihanna for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Kevin Costner for Yellowstone, Hugh Jackman for The Son — publicly celebrated. Social accounts for many of the films promoted their Globe nods, though. Much of the Banshees of Inisherin cast responded with statements only late in the day.

“What a team effort and a joy it was to bring ‘The Banshees’ to life. To be able to celebrate with the whole gang like this and represent all the crew members who are watching at home, makes the whole thing all the sweeter!" said Farrell. "As Brendan said, ‘Happy Days’ and thanks Golden Globes!”

The HFPA has historically been derided—sometimes even by their own hosts — for less diverse nominees and off-the-wall picks. The film nominees Monday included eight people of color among the 30 acting individual acting nominees. No woman was nominated for best director, with nods instead going to Spielberg, Cameron, McDonagh, Luhrmann and Kwan and Scheinert, the filmmaking duo known as “the Daniels.” None of the films up for best picture in either category was directed by women.

Among the nominees for best actor in a drama is Brendan Fraser. Fraser has said he won't attend the Globes after he said he was groped in 2003 by Philip Berk, a former HFPA member and former president of the organisation.

On the TV side, the ABC public school comedy Abbott Elementary led with five nominations, including best series, musical or comedy, and nods for its stars Quinta Brunson, Janelle James and Tyler James Williams. The Crown, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and White Lotus all came away with four nominations.

The show, which will be telecast 10 January and hosted by stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael, is trying to mount a comeback. A Los Angeles Times investigation in early 2021 found that the HFPA then had no Black members, a revelation compounded by other allegations of ethical improprieties. Many stars and studios said they would boycott the show. Tom Cruise returned his three Globes.

Whether Cruise, overlooked in the lead actor category, chooses to attend this year will be much discussed ahead of the ceremony. His Top Gun: Maverick, the year's biggest box-office smash, is nominated for two awards: best film, drama, and best song. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer was among the first to cheer the film's nominations with a statement of thanks on Monday.

NBC last year canceled the telecast for this past January. Instead, the Golden Globes were quietly held in a Beverly Hilton ballroom without any stars in attendance. Winners were announced on Twitter. Over the last year and a half, the HFPA has enacted reforms and revamped its membership to now number 96 people, including six Black voting members.

NBC has praised the HFPA for its ongoing reforms but also reworked its contract: The network will broadcast the 2023 show in a one-year deal, making January's show a possible make-or-break moment. NBC also shifted the telecast to a Tuesday, from the Globes’ previous Sunday night perch, and will also stream the ceremony on Peacock.

