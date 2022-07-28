When you can't ‘skip intro’

I first boarded The Flight Attendant reluctantly. The HBO Max series (both seasons streaming in India now on Amazon Prime Video) hadn’t impressed me with its trailer or its airport-read premise — of a stewardess in the stew — but soon as I clicked on the first episode, I was hijacked by the opening credits.

Blake Neely’s jazzy, percussive score is an immediate throwback to old-school cool (imagine Catch Me If You Can hopped up on MDMA) and the animated credits — which feature women with deer-heads and trolley-bags, giant rabbits and characters diving headlong into alcohol — have a Saul Bass vibe, swift and swoosh-y and desperately compelling. I enjoyed the silly, fun first season (lead actress Kaley Cuoco is mega) but these sensational opening credits were what kept me going even when the show flagged or got repetitive. They reminded me of what the show was going for, and that made me stick around.

A filmmaker friend claimed not to be impressed by Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (SonyLiv) as a series, but so persuasive and insistent was Achint Thakkar’s theme-tune that my friend, on finishing an episode, would start another one just to get to the theme tune again — by which time he’d obviously be lulled into the show properly and end up watching another episode. (How perfect: in a series about scams, even the credits hoodwink the viewer.)

A great opening credit sequence can set not just a tone for the series, but lay down the vibe — for both viewer and characters to follow. This is how serious we are, how cool we are, how scary we are. Now here’s a minute to get into our zone.

Some credits demand volume. Like in Game Of Thrones (Disney+ Hotstar) when we’d all turn up the television and bop along to those grand Raimin Djaiwidi credits while exotic kingdoms were gradually unfurled to us. (By the time that disastrous last season rolled around, of course, the credits were the only epic bit of the series.)

My top new show this year, Severance (Apple TV+) — which I have gushed about here earlier — has a frightening title sequence, featuring a decidedly off-kilter 3D-approximation of Adam Scott, the lead actor we know so well, but this is a funhouse-mirror version of a funhouse-mirror version, unnerving because Scott is recognisable — yet not.

Theodore Shapiro’s music is absolutely haunting, and there is much weirdness on display (my favourite bit involves one tiny Adam Scott sitting inside the severed head of a larger Adam Scott, tinkering with controls, before they are all sucked up through an injection) that serves to mystify the viewer, while thematically giving them so much as if to almost spoil the series — if only they knew what to look for. Watching the credits after watching the series displays just how masterful they’ve been all along.

Clues are also dangled in plain sight by the opening credits of the delightful and increasingly ludicrous Only Murders In The Building (Disney+ Hotstar), where the New Yorker-aesthetic cartoons (illustrated by Lisa Perez) show the inhabitants of a fancy Manhattan building — which is to say, the suspects — and keep offering telltale hints to audiences guessing along. Each episode, in fact, features a different easter-egg for keen-eyed viewers. (In keeping with the show’s drollness, the credits for the very first episode feature an actual Easter egg.)

Last year’s breakout hit The White Lotus (Disney+ Hotstar) gave us florid wallpaper that took on a life of its own. The show was a feat and by the opening titles featuring tigers and plants (and, unforgettably, pineapples) on walls, the suggestion was that — egged on by the propulsive rhythms of composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer’s theme — the creatures on the wallpaper might spring to life as we looked at them. The credits set the mood, heightened viewer anxiety and, in the end, nothing came alive — while several things rotted.

Look, I make no claim to be an opening-credits purist (on the other hand, I make it a point to sit through end-credits that are accompanied by music that pair wonderfully with the last scene of an episode.) I press the ‘skip intro’ button as often as I can. It’s pure math. For those of us who binge too much, every minute skipped adds up to more episodes. Yet, surrounded by far too much to watch, I find myself slowing down instead of speeding up, trying to savour shows and episodes that really hit a nerve, to stay in that mood a minute longer.

Interrupting a binge by watching opening credits — a pause that reminds us what the show is aiming to do, complete with a smart theme tune — may be repetitive, but it’s like coming up for air. Take a minute.

Streaming Tip Of The Week:

Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, one of the finest films of last year, is finally streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is an odd, inappropriate, magnificent and unruly film, one that colours outside the lines with exuberant 1970s joy, and I recommend it hard.