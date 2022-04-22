WeCrashed, Anatomy of a Scandal and other titles to watch this weekend

WeCrashed (Apple TV+)

WeCrashed is another in a series of recent shows centered around hubristic CEOs. We wrote in our review: “Has the Academy Award winning actor Jared Leto ever been better suited to a character than that of Adam Neumann, delusional founder of coworking company WeWork? In the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed, Leto embodies Neumann as a messiah who has only just learnt the word messiah. Long haired and lanky, Leto looks like a composite pulled together from faces of attractive men — Tom Hiddleston, a young Jim Carrey — without ever being attractive himself. His Neumann resembles a waxwork of the slitherer-in-chief Jim Morrison. All lizard, not quite king.”

Anatomy Of A Scandal (Netflix)

Based on Sarah Vaughan's novel of the same name, this political thriller touches on the themes of power, politics and privilege; sex and consent; and frat boy culture. Tory MP James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend) is married to Sophie (Sienna Miller). Their seemingly perfect life falls apart when James' aide (Naomi Scott as Olivia Lytton) accuses him of raping her in a lift in Parliament. As he stands trial, with Michelle Dockery as Kate Woodcroft playing the prosecution counsel, there are rumours of another rape charge from his Oxford University days. There are a couple of plot twists—one predictable, but ridiculous. One thing you cannot fault though is Miller's understated but luxurious wardrobe: think camel coats and cashmere roll necks. Well, it's autumn in the series.—Nipa Charagi

Jersey (in theatres)

This remake of a 2019 Telugu hit stars Shahid Kapur as an ageing cricketer trying desperately to break into the national team. Gowtam Tinnanuri's film has been much delayed, and the makers will be hoping to eat into KGF 2's still-strong earnings.

Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom (Amazon Prime Video)

Lunana is so remote that it is a five-six-day trek from the nearest town of Gasa. At an altitude of over 4,000m, it is cut off in winter; has no phones or internet; and patchy solar power. The landscape is pristine and awe-inspiring. A reluctant Ugyen Dorji, a government school teacher, is posted here—he wants to be a singer and move to Australia. The single-classroom school has no blackboard, the children have never seen one neither do they know what "C for Car" means. Norbu the yak is a gift from a villager, Saldon, so that he has enough yak dung for fuel. The yak is tied up in the classroom because it's too cold outside. It's a life-changing experience for Ugyen and also a nod to the country's philosophy of gross national happiness. —NC

Songs for Drella (MUBI)

A stunning tribute to artist and empresario Andy Warhol by two former members of the Velvet Underground, a group he helped get off the ground. Lou Reed and John Cale play a set of brilliant, combative, affectionate numbers dedicated to their mentor. Shot beautifully by Ed Lachmann.

