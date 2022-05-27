Top Gun: Maverick, Panchayat and other titles to watch this weekend

Anek (in theatres)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha reunite after Article 15 for a film set in northeast India. Khurrana plays an undercover cop who tries to shut down a mysterious local rebel. The film indicts the Indian state’s dealings with the seven states, but sacrifices specificity for a lot of sermonizing.

Panchayat (Amazon Prime Video)

Everyone's favourite streaming series is back, as assured as ever. We wrote in our review of the second season: “With characters this delightful and actors this finely chosen, a sentimental climax is invariably effective, even actually stirring, but this show genuinely, thrillingly was on the verge of an absolute knockout — if only it hadn’t pulled its punches.”

Our Father (Netflix)

In the 1980s, Dr Donald Cline inseminated several women with his sperm, without their knowledge, at his fertility clinic in Indianapolis, US. It came to light in 2014 when Jacoba Ballard’s DNA test revealed eight sibling matches. The documentary interviews some of them and the “incredibly dark place” they found themselves in. There are 94 Cline siblings, and counting—most of them live within a 25-mile radius of one another. They have another thing in common: blond hair and blue eyes. When Ballard contacted Cline, he quoted his favourite scripture, Jeremiah 1:5: Before I formed you in your mother’s womb, I knew you. "That tells me, and it should tell everybody, that no one is born as a mistake," he told her. Cline was practically let off the hook because there was no legal provision that touched on this particular crime at the time.—Nipa Charagi

Diva (MUBI)

This genre-blending 1981 French thriller by Jean-Jacques Beineix offers constant unexpected delights. We wrote: “Diva is the quintessential Cinema du look film. Now streaming on MUBI, it’s ripe for rediscovery—or is it just ripe? Everything in it is a touch too much: the arch references, the little tricks with camera and cutting, the knowing performances.”

Top Gun: Maverick (in theatres)

A sequel to the 1986 hit Top Gun, Joseph Kosinski’s film sees Tom Cruise reprise his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, a fighter pilot in a elite US military program. Called up from his dead-end job, he must now train the son of his late friend Goose and other young pilots for a dangerous bombing mission. An efficient and coherent action film, this will be catnip for Cruise fans.

