The Menu, Offside and other OTT releases this weekend A savage haute cuisine satire, a cannibal comedy and other OTT viewing recommendations /how-to-lounge/movies-tv/the-menu-offside-and-other-ott-releases-this-weekend-111673596222137.html 111673596222137 story

The Menu

Mark Mylod's satire on haute cuisine features an evening at the exclusive Hawthorne restaurant headed by the egomaniacal chef, Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) is a last-minute addition to the guest list, who have paid $1,250 each. The multiple-course event turns morbid, as Slowik tells his privileged guests—who can't even recall a dish they had here last time: "You represent the ruin of my art and my life." The ending is twisted and wild as Slowik serves s'mores, "the most offensive assault on the human palate". (Disney+ Hotstar)—Nipa Charagi

Also read: Kuttey review: Barking dogs don't bite

Offside

As director Jafar Panahi continues to serve a jail sentence in Iran, a reminder of why his films have always made the authorities nervous. Offside (2006) is a modern classic, the story of a group of female football fans arrested for trying to sneak into the stadium disguised as men. (MUBI)

Fresh

Noa (Daisy Edgar Jones) is frustrated with online dating and resigned to singledom when she meets Steve (Sebastian Stan) in a grocery store. He's sexy, charming and fun. After two dates, Steve, who eats no animals, is a plastic surgeon and has no online presence, plans a surprise weekend trip. The title sequence comes 30 minutes into the movie, when Stan reveals what kind of meat he likes—and he likes it fresh. Avoid snacking while watching this horror comedy. (Disney+ Hotstar)—NC

Alpha Males

Four friends, Luis, Raúl, Santi and Pedro, are going through a mid-life crisis as they struggle to adjust to the changes in their lives. Pedro has lost his high-paying job and his partner decides to turn influencer; Raul, who is cheating on his girlfriend, is taken aback when she proposes an open relationship; Luis' wife is unhappy with his lack of sex drive; and Santi's teenage daughter is constantly teaching him how to be politically correct. It's a fun Spanish series on the "deconstruction" of the alpha male. (Netflix)—NC

Also read: That's me in the corner: Aftersun in seven scenes