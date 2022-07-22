The Gray Man, RK/RKay and other titles to watch this weekend

RK/RKay (in theatres)

A twisty, sly drama from Rajat Kapoor. A director, RK, played by Kapoor, is making what appears to be a romantic thriller set in the 1950s, in which he plays an Urdu-spouting man named Mahmoob. When Mahboob mysteriously goes missing one day, it’s up to RK to try and locate his character and save his film.

Also read: Joe Russo: 'The Gray Man is a homage to ’80s action films'

Black Bird (Apple TV +)

The charming and cocky Jimmy Keane (Taron Egerton) is convicted for 10 years for drug dealing. FBI agent Lauren McCauley (Sepideh Moafi) offers him a deal to get his sentence commuted: Transfer to a maximum-security prison and get a confession out of suspected serial killer (of teenage girls) Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser). Based on a true story, Hauser is riveting as the serial confessor with mutton chops who the police refuse to take seriously: he creeps you out when he’s talking about women and his “dreams”. There’s also Ray Liotta in one of his last roles, playing Jimmy’s ailing father, a former cop who is full of regrets. New episodes drop on Friday.—Nipa Charagi

The Gray Man (Netflix)

Rescued from a life in prison, Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling) becomes an elite black ops soldier, the kind sent on impossible missions, who doesn’t exist on paper, etc. After he learns about his boss’ dirty dealings, he goes rogue, battling assassins and his psychopathic former colleague Lloyd (Chris Evans). The Russo brothers’ film is a little over two hours, and though the action is wall-to-wall, it lacks freshness and clarity.

The Martha Mitchell Effect (Netflix)

A docmentary about Martha Mitchell, who was married to John Mitchell, attorney general of the US and close friend of President Nixon. After the Watergate scandal, our review says, "she made the difficult choice to give journalists access to documents critical to exposing the administration’s cover up attempts. Martha’s work behind the scenes was crucial to Nixon resigning in 1974, but she is barely ever recognised in history. Instead, her legacy lives on in a psychological term, the ‘Martha Mitchell effect’ that refers to when a patient is wrongfully diagnosed as being delusional about events that are actually true."—Angela Mathew

Monday (Amazon Prime)

Set in Athens, expats DJ Mickey (Sebastian Stan) and immigration lawyer Chloe (Denise Gough) meet at a party—he’s spinning Donna Summer’s I Feel Love. The attraction is instant—they wake up the next morning naked on the beach. Instead of returning to the US, she moves in with Mickey. We follow the couple Friday to Monday over a year. While Fridays bring a high, Mondays are a wake-up call—Mickey it seems is “only happy when he is failing”. There are sex scenes one too many, and two annoying adults behaving badly.—NC

Also read: K-pop star J-Hope to make music history at Lollapalooza