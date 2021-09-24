Sunny, Untold: Caitlyn Jenner and other titles to watch this weekend

Sunny (Amazon Prime Video)

Ranjith Sankar’s film stars Jayasurya as a recent returnee to Kerala from the Gulf. He’s restricted to his house by the pandemic lockdown, and the film limits itself to this setting as well. Soon, he starts to hear voices and becomes increasingly frayed. This Malayalam film is the seventh collaboration between Jayasurya and Sankar.

Ankhani Kahaniya

A trilogy of stories about love in Netflix’s newest anthology offering. As Lounge wrote in its review, the pick of the bunch is the short by Abhishek Chaubey, whose “exquisitely crafted adaptation (screenplay by Chaubey and Hussain Haidry) of Jayant Kaikini’s short story ‘Madhyanatara’, Rinku Rajguru and Delzad Hiwale [transports] the viewer into a world where movies and real life intersect. A quiet connection is made between an usher at a local single screen cinema hall and a visitor. Manjiri, frustrated by her circumstances, wants to realise her big dreams. Nandu is desperate to break free of hopeless entrapment. They both find escape in the movie theatre.” The other two short films are by Saket Chuadhary and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner (Netflix)

In this sports documentary, former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete, reality TV star and politician Caitlyn Jenner talks about how she grappled with gender dysphoria most of her life. "I always dealt with confusion in my soul. Sports was an arena where I could escape and shine," says Jenner. At the 1972 Munich Olympics, Jenner, placed 10th in the decathlon, watches USSR's Mykola Avilov receive the gold medal and something shifts. From 1972-76, Jenner went through a punishing training schedule. Her reasoning: "If I can win an Olympic gold, I can prove these issues don't exist." Jenner won the gold medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, but the issues didn't go away. In April 2015, she came out as a transwoman. Home and practice session videos, archival Olympic footage and Jenner's personal narration make this an interesting watch.

Kevin Can F**k Himself (Amazon Prime Video)

This black comedy stars Annie Murphy as Allison, who’s unhappy with in her marriage with the feckless Kevin (Eric Petersen), and is looking to take charge of her life. The series plays with our experience of TV genres. When Allison is in scenes with Kevin everything looks bright and cheery, like a sitcom. But when she’s by herself, the style shifts to single-camera and something much darker.

Old (in theatres)

Manoj Night Shyamalan’s latest is, for better or worse, a film only he would make. It takes place on an apparently idyllic resort where a couple with marital issues and their two children are holidaying. Along with a handful of other people—the adults all suffering from some mental or physical ailment, it soon becomes clear—they are taken to a special beach. There they find themselves rapidly ageing, and the film becomes a race to get off the beach before it’s too late. Rufus Sewell as a suspicious doctor is the performer most attuned to the ridiculousness of the premise.

